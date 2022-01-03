VIDEO: St. Louis Native Andy Cohen's Drunken Rants on New Year's Eve Go Viral

In the video, Cohen tells Cooper his resolution is to spend less time on Instagram; that led to Cohen using his last “ten minutes of this platform” to call the Zuck out on messing with his mind.
@entouraj #andycohen #andersoncooper #nye #2022 #lit #meta #marczuckerberg ♬ original sound - Raj
New Year’s Eve for Cohen wasn’t all rants, though. The night kicked off with shots in honor of comedic legend Betty White and then morphed into drinking games, interviews with celebrities and banter between Cohen and Cooper.
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
