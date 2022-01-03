Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, January 3, 2022

VIDEO: St. Louis Native Andy Cohen's Drunken Rants on New Year's Eve Go Viral

Posted By on Mon, Jan 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge These two led a fun night celebrating the new year. - SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via YouTube
  • These two led a fun night celebrating the new year.

We don’t know what St. Louis did to deserve Andy Cohen, but we are so grateful to have him.

Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted their fifth New Year’s Eve on CNN on Friday; traditionally, the event involves the two taking shots and interviewing a plethora of guests live from New York City. This year, Cohen has gone viral for his drunken rants, which took aim at both Mark Zuckerberg and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – who finished his term out at the end of 2021 and was replaced by Mayor Eric Adams – in addition to slamming the band Journey "not being Journey" without Steve Perry.
@entouraj #andycohen #andersoncooper #nye #2022 #lit #meta #marczuckerberg ♬ original sound - Raj
In the video, Cohen tells Cooper his resolution is to spend less time on Instagram; that led to Cohen using his last “ten minutes of this platform” to call the Zuck out on messing with his mind.



“I know what you’re doing,” Cohen says to the camera. “Mark Zuckerberg, you are messing with all of us. How dare you!”

Cooper continuously tries to sidetrack the St. Louis native, but to no avail.

The next morning, Cohen took to Twitter to announce he had been "overserved" (he later pointed out to the Twitterverse he served himself), but that he still had a ball. Twitter users applauded the two men, saying they were “the duo we need but do not deserve,” and watching them was the “best way to ring in 2022.” Critics also flooded Cohen's Twitter feed, saying he should be "ashamed" about his rants, but Cohen stood his ground and said he had fun.
New Year’s Eve for Cohen wasn’t all rants, though. The night kicked off with shots in honor of comedic legend Betty White and then morphed into drinking games, interviews with celebrities and banter between Cohen and Cooper.

Never change, Andy. Never change.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

