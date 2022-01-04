Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free at These St. Louis City Drop Spots

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge Don't be this guy. - @ANDREWMALONE / FLICKR

The new year has begun and many people are eager to forget that last year ever happened. (Can you blame them?)

If you’re on the “out with the old and in with the new” train, there are multiple spots around the city of St. Louis where you can lay your old 2021 Christmas tree to rest.



Here’s how it works: You bring your tree to one of the three locations listed below. The city takes the trees and grinds them up into mulch. Then, at some point in the near future, the mulch is available for anybody to go pick up and use on their properties. Pretty cool, right?

There are a few rules, though. The tree you bring to recycle must be a real tree, not fake or plastic. It also must be totally nude and stripped of any decorations including ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands. The tree should also be uncovered — not bagged or otherwise wrapped.

Here are the three donation locations:
  • Forest Park, Lower Muny Opera parking lot
  • O’Fallon Park, Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot
  • Carondelet Park, Grand and Holly Hills, area between the maintenance yard gate and recycling area.

These recycling spots will be only open through Monday, January 10, so use that date as your motivation to get your holiday decorations all packed up.

And if you can’t get your tree to one of these donation locations in time, there is another option. The city says residents aren’t allowed to put trees in dumpsters or recycling containers for normal trash pick-up, but they will grab your old tree on your bulk trash pick-up day.

You can visit StLouis-MO.gov to find out which day this month is your bulk trash pick-up day.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. VIDEO: St. Louis Native Andy Cohen's Drunken Rants on New Year's Eve Go Viral Read More

  2. Filmmaker Invites St. Louisans to Appear in Movie About AIDS Crisis Read More

  3. VIDEO: St. Louis Blues' Funny Jumbotron Matching Game Going Viral Read More

  4. Cocoa Santa Brings Holiday Cheer, Representation to St. Louis Community Read More

  5. The Rep Collaborates With Other Regional Theatres on 'Artistic Caucus' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation