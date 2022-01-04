Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free at These St. Louis City Drop Spots

click to enlarge
The new year has begun and many people are eager to forget that last year ever happened. (Can you blame them?)
If you’re on the “out with the old and in with the new” train, there are multiple spots around the city of St. Louis where you can lay your old 2021 Christmas tree to rest.
Here’s how it works: You bring your tree to one of the three locations listed below. The city takes the trees and grinds them up into mulch. Then, at some point in the near future, the mulch is available for anybody to go pick up and use on their properties. Pretty cool, right?
There are a few rules, though. The tree you bring to recycle must be a real tree, not fake or plastic. It also must be totally nude and stripped of any decorations including ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands. The tree should also be uncovered — not bagged or otherwise wrapped.
Here are the three donation locations:
- Forest Park, Lower Muny Opera parking lot
- O’Fallon Park, Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot
- Carondelet Park, Grand and Holly Hills, area between the maintenance yard gate and recycling area.
These recycling spots will be only open through Monday, January 10, so use that date as your motivation to get your holiday decorations all packed up.
And if you can’t get your tree to one of these donation locations in time, there is another option. The city says residents aren’t allowed to put trees in dumpsters or recycling containers for normal trash pick-up, but they will grab your old tree on your bulk trash pick-up day.
You can visit StLouis-MO.gov
to find out which day this month is your bulk trash pick-up day.
