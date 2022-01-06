Sen. Josh Hawley 'Honored' as January 6 'Hero' By The Daily Show

Other than the literal gallows, it was the defining image of the Freedomsurrection: a senator raising his skinny fist in a sign of encouragement to the throng of patriots in their battle against their country. Hawley continued his fight on the floor of the Senate, objecting to the certification of the election. He stood against the “woke mob” even though it cost him a book deal – and then quickly got him a new book deal. While his grateful fans never did take back the White House for Donald Trump, they did donate a lot of campaign money to Hawley.
