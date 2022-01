Sen. Josh Hawley 'Honored' as January 6 'Hero' By The Daily Show

Other than the literal gallows, it was the defining image of the Freedomsurrection: a senator raising his skinny fist in a sign of encouragement to the throng of patriots in their battle against their country. Hawley continued his fight on the floor of the Senate, objecting to the certification of the election. He stood against the “woke mob” even though it cost him a book deal – and then quickly got him a new book deal. While his grateful fans never did take back the White House for Donald Trump, they did donate a lot of campaign money to Hawley.

A monument to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has been built in a plaza in New York City as part of several dedicated to “the patriots who fought against America on January 6th and failed miserably,” courtesy of Trevor Noah’s“Please don't tear them down, because history,” the Facebook page for the show wrote.Hawley's monument is among ones dedicated to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Rudy “Let’s have trial by combat” Giuliani, Fox News host Tucker Carlson – who recently allowed a guest on his show to spew a false theory that the St. Louis Rally Runner is a law enforcement officer that instigated the riot – and other prominent figures who have peddled conspiracy theories revolving around the 2020 election and January 6 riot. The show titled the pop-up display "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection."The senator's monument reads in full:But that's not the only way the talk show is commemorating the day.also put together a video of quotes from Hawley and other “heroes” post-2020 election.The statues will be taken down tonight at 11 p.m. If you’d like to see the site but can’t book the next flight to New York City, you can look on Google Street View