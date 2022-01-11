Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

City Museum Hosts Virtual 'Pick Your Own Path' With Atlas Obscura

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Choose your own adventure at the City Museum's virtual event this month. - VIA FLICKR
  • via Flickr
  • Choose your own adventure at the City Museum's virtual event this month.

St. Louis’ City Museum (750 N 16th Street, 314-231-2489) is basically one giant playground for all ages, complete with secret tunnels and ever-changing exhibits that craft a unique experience each time you head over. But, if you think you know every path and tunnel, think again.

The City Museum has partnered with website Atlas Obscura to create a choose-your-own-adventure style tour event, taking place entirely on Zoom on January 20. Guests will be able to vote in polls on where to go next as the City Museum’s Creative Director Rick Erwin leads the way.



The event teases each stop will have a hidden secret, behind-the-scenes look, or a curious fact. Some of the options on the polls can even lead you to a glimpse at upcoming projects for the City Museum or a space you’ve never seen in your trips. Guaranteed stops are the iconic ten-story slide, the Enchanted Caves and a maze that’s under construction.

Atlas Obscura is an online database-turned-community that shares hidden gems in different areas of the world. For example, when you look up Missouri on the database, 125 spots to visit across the state pop up; some are well-known to locals, but others are not.

Branded as an Atlas Obscura members-only event, tickets are free. Atlas Obscura memberships begin at $5 per month and you can pick what you pay from there. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasts for an hour and a half.  Guests will be emailed the Zoom link prior to the event. RSVP to the event on atlasobscura.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
