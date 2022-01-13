Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

St. Louis' MLK Day Goes Virtual With Community Events

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge The museum, while temporarily closed, is still hosting virtual events for MLK Day. - PHUONG BUI
  • Phuong Bui
  • The museum, while temporarily closed, is still hosting virtual events for MLK Day.

Our art and history museums may be closed, but that’s not stopping them from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Monday.

Both institutions have released plans for virtual events in spite of their closures. The Saint Louis Art Museum will feature a presentation inspired by photos from Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr. The photos “embody the concept of joy as an act of resistance,” according to SLAM’s website. Black performing artists will also be at the celebration, reacting to the photographs through spoken word, dance or music. The artists are Alicia Revé, Freeman Word and Robert Crenshaw.



SLAM’s virtual event opens on Monday and will be able to view throughout the rest of 2022. Registration isn’t required.

The Missouri History Museum’s events begin this weekend and have both in-person and virtual elements. A contactless book and craft kit giveaway will take place on the south parkside sidewalk on January 15 and 16 from 12 to 3 p.m., with each kit containing peace sign art and supplies to make your own community affirmation bookmark. The Collective STL partners with the history museum on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. for a virtual yoga class, as well.

On Monday, two separate virtual youth activism workshops are available for kids six to twelve years old and twelve to eighteen years old. St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature will also be joining in on the activities, presenting a storytelling performance of two books by local authors. Find more information on mohistory.org.

The International Institute of St. Louis is also hosting a donation drive at 3401 Arsenal Street in honor of MLK Day, where they’ll collect laptops, comforters, lightbulbs, lamps and headphones. Find more information on their Facebook.


Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
