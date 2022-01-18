Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Cupid's Undie Run Returns to St. Louis on February 12

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM

click to enlarge Let your freak flag fly. (For a good cause, of course.) - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Let your freak flag fly. (For a good cause, of course.)

Pants are so pre-pandemic.

Cupid’s Undie Run is planning a return to St. Louis streets on February 12 and you’re invited to let your freak flag fly. (For a good cause, of course.)



Running around on downtown streets in your unmentionables might get you a visit from the cops on any other day, but on Cupid’s Undie Run day it’s not just allowed but encouraged.

SEE ALSO: Cupid’s Undie Run Was a Cheeky Good Time

Cupid’s Undie Run is a charity event that bills itself as the “nation’s largest pantless party” and you’re encouraged to go as bare as you dare in the name of charity.

From Cupid’s Undie Run:

“The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF).”

In addition to raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, this event is pretty much the only time that your mom will be proud of you for letting your ass hang out.

The event will take place in 37 cities across the United States and registration is $45. The run is only about a mile, so don’t worry about firing up that couch-to-5k app. Just pick out a fun outfit and prepare for a good time.

We saw lots of smiling faces (and other kinds of happy cheeks) when we took pictures of the event a couple of years ago. Back then, the whole event ended with a wild dance party. We expect celebrations to be a bit more subdued this year, but since everybody loves to give to charity and hates wearing pants, this outdoor run seems like a win-win.

Visit my.cupids.org/register to register or get the latest information on Cupid’s Undie Run.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
