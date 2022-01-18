Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

St. Patrick's Day Parades Plan A Comeback in St. Louis Area This Year

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM

The return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back, lads and lassies, along with a slew of others. After a 2020 cancellation and a virtual parade for 2021, the parade will hit the city streets on March 12.

The 53rd annual parade starts at 20th and Market Streets and will conclude at Broadway and Clark streets. Usually consisting of over 120 units, the parade’s website says it will include over 5,000 marchers, floats, marching bands, “huge cartoon-character balloons” and lots of clowns (Jury is still out on how we feel about that.)



Dogtown’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival and Parade is also preparing for a return, according to its website. Slated for March 17, Dogtown’s parade begins at 11 a.m. On the other side of the river, Cottleville has its Shamrock Run and Parade slated for March 12, as well.

Downtown St. Louis’ St. Patrick Day Parade begins at 12 p.m., rain or shine. Coolers and tents are allowed but have certain restrictions. For more information, visit irishparade.org.

Mask up, watch the floats go by and enjoy your beer, St. Louis. It’s been a rough couple of years.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
