Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Delays Productions Because of COVID-19
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925)
-
PETER WOCHNIAK
-
A Repertory Theatre production of Hamlet from 2017.
joins the Saint Louis Art Museum,
the Saint Louis Science Center
and the Missouri History Museum
in rearranging its schedule as a result of COVID-19.
In a press release sent out today, the Rep said it is temporarily closing curtains on its productions and adjusting the remaining programming of its season “in response to the rising COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis community.”
An email from the Rep’s Box Office said this:
“Our primary focus during this public health crisis remains the safety and well-being of our artists, staff and audiences. With this shift, in addition to our comprehensive safety plan including testing, social distancing, masking, sanitizing and more, we are hopeful that we can welcome you back to the theatre very soon.”
In an effort to keep its staff and guests safe as Omicron continues to batter the region, some upcoming productions have been rescheduled.
From the Rep:
“Our production of The 39 Steps, originally scheduled to begin January 21, will be postponed until March 18-April 10. House of Joy, originally scheduled to close our season, will be postponed to next season and ticket holders for that production will be contacted separately.”
The Rep Box Office says it will be contacting ticket holders individually in the coming days with new ticket information or to assist in exchanging tickets for the performance that works best for them.
