Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge He's still standin' ... at the piano. - BEN GIBSON/ROCKET ENTERTAINMENT
  • BEN GIBSON/ROCKET ENTERTAINMENT
  • He's still standin' ... at the piano.

Break out your rhinestone-covered sunglasses, Elton John is returning to St. Louis on March 30.

This is the fourth year of the legendary entertainer’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” Elton John already played a “farewell” show in the same arena back in 2018.



Fans will have to be pandemic-prepared if they want to attend, though. Ticketmaster says the event organizer is “requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event.”

At the time of writing, tickets available on Ticketmaster range from $268.00 each (plus fees) for a ticket in the far upper corner of the arena to $2,447.50 each (plus fees) for a second row seat.

If you’re an Elton John fan from St. Louis, the coolest concert to attend was to see him play under the Gateway Arch way back on July 5, 1982. Some of the audio was captured and uploaded to YouTube and it sounds like a party.

Visit Ticketmaster to buy tickets to the upcoming show at Enterprise Center.


Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Delays Productions Because of COVID-19 Read More

  2. Cupid's Undie Run Returns to St. Louis on February 12 Read More

  3. Shaquille O'Neal Will DJ at St. Louis Mardi Gras Party Read More

  4. St. Patrick's Day Parades Plan A Comeback in St. Louis Area This Year Read More

  5. Sen. Josh Hawley 'Honored' as January 6 'Hero' By The Daily Show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation