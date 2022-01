Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced

click to enlarge BEN GIBSON/ROCKET ENTERTAINMENT

He's still standin' ... at the piano.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Break out your rhinestone-covered sunglasses, Elton John is returning to St. Louis on March 30.This is the fourth year of the legendary entertainer’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” Elton John already played a “farewell” show in the same arena back in 2018 Fans will have to be pandemic-prepared if they want to attend, though. Ticketmaster says the event organizer is “requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event.”At the time of writing, tickets available on Ticketmaster range from $268.00 each (plus fees) for a ticket in the far upper corner of the arena to $2,447.50 each (plus fees) for a second row seat.If you’re an Elton John fan from St. Louis, the coolest concert to attend was to see him play under the Gateway Arch way back on July 5, 1982. Some of the audio was captured and uploaded to YouTube and it sounds like a party.Visit Ticketmaster to buy tickets to the upcoming show at Enterprise Center.