Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

St. Louis Hotel Will Treat You and Your Dog to a 'Date Night'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge Spoil your pup for a night. - COURTESY LE MERIDIEN ST. LOUIS CLAYTON
  • Courtesy Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton
  • Spoil your pup for a night.

Grab your leashes and get ready to head to Clayton because Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue) is putting on a date night for “your one true love: Your dog,” the organization announced in a press release.

The Doggy Date Night package, taking place on February 5, is a one-night event that features room service with a special gelato for your pup’s dessert, a complimentary “yappetizer” at the bar’s “Yappy Hour” and a caricature drawing of you and your dog.  The bar’s “Yappy Hour” from 4 to 6 p.m. includes bites and drinks for both human and furry companion; a portion of the proceeds made from the “Yappy Hour” will be donated to the APA of St. Louis.



The doggy date night is just a piece of the hotel’s mission to treat your dog as part of its own family. The hotel has always had a “dedicated dog package” General Manager Andrew Hargis says in the press release, but they wanted to do something special because they understand how integral pets are to people’s lives.

“We are certainly a pet-friendly hotel, but for us, it goes further than just those words,” Hargis says in a press release. “We like to say that we are pet-enthusiastic because we pride ourselves in creating a welcoming environment for our guests and their canine companions. Instead of leaving your dog behind while you travel, we encourage you to bring them with you to explore something new.”

If you want to get out and adventure with your pup while you stay at the hotel, a map of dog-friendly spots will be provided.

Rates start at $299 for the event and can be booked on www.lemeridienclayton.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced Read More

  2. Cupid's Undie Run Returns to St. Louis on February 12 Read More

  3. Shaquille O'Neal Will DJ at St. Louis Mardi Gras Party Read More

  4. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Delays Productions Because of COVID-19 Read More

  5. St. Patrick's Day Parades Plan A Comeback in St. Louis Area This Year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation