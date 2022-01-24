St. Louis Hotel Will Treat You and Your Dog to a 'Date Night'

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton
- Spoil your pup for a night.
Grab your leashes and get ready to head to Clayton because Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue)
is putting on a date night for “your one true love: Your dog,” the organization announced in a press release.
The Doggy Date Night package, taking place on February 5, is a one-night event that features room service with a special gelato for your pup’s dessert, a complimentary “yappetizer” at the bar’s “Yappy Hour” and a caricature drawing of you and your dog. The bar’s “Yappy Hour” from 4 to 6 p.m. includes bites and drinks for both human and furry companion; a portion of the proceeds made from the “Yappy Hour” will be donated to the APA of St. Louis.
The doggy date night is just a piece of the hotel’s mission to treat your dog as part of its own family. The hotel has always had a “dedicated dog package” General Manager Andrew Hargis says in the press release, but they wanted to do something special because they understand how integral pets are to people’s lives.
“We are certainly a pet-friendly hotel, but for us, it goes further than just those words,” Hargis says in a press release. “We like to say that we are pet-enthusiastic because we pride ourselves in creating a welcoming environment for our guests and their canine companions. Instead of leaving your dog behind while you travel, we encourage you to bring them with you to explore something new.”
If you want to get out and adventure with your pup while you stay at the hotel, a map of dog-friendly spots will be provided.
Rates start at $299 for the event and can be booked on www.lemeridienclayton.com
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
