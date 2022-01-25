Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The Pod Save America Tour Is Coming to the Stifel Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America - JESSICA PONS
  • Jessica Pons
  • Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America

Your favorite political podcast is coming to St. Louis.

Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer of "Pod Save America" will be recording an episode at the Stifel Theatre on May 6. (No word yet on if they’re bringing Pundit the dog with them.)



Each "Pod Save America: (A)live And On Tour 2022" tour date features live interactive tapings of the popular political podcast. In addition to discussing the biggest political news of the day, the hosts invite local politicians and personalities to talk about the latest headlines and to talk strategy for the upcoming midterm elections. (Previous live shows have included Stacey Abrams, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, John Legend, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Beto O’Rourke and more.)

Audience members will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of the start of the performance.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, January 28, but you can get tickets now using the presale code CROOKED.

Email the author at [email protected]
