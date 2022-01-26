Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

City Museum Spreads the Love With Valentine's Day Weekend Event

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge A Love Tunnel awaits. - COURTESY CITY MUSEUM
  • Courtesy City Museum
  • A Love Tunnel awaits.

There are no swans to see or miniature boats to squeeze into, but St. Louis’ favorite spot will open its very own Tunnel of Love for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The City Museum (750 N 16th Street, 314-231-2489) has an array of Valentine’s Day activities planned for the weekend full of love, and it includes the Tunnel of Love. Lit up into the shape of a heart, guests can travel through the tunnel and snap a photo to commemorate the holiday.



Not only can you travel through the Tunnel of Love, the museum’s historic cabin doubles as the Love Inn where adults and kids can grab a themed drink. On Saturday afternoon, the second floor is home to a family dance party. Cookie making kits and craft activities are also available over the weekend, led by City Museum artists.

Speaking of goodies you can take home, the City Museum is also selling hearts made of glass or stone. The glass hearts are made from repurposed St. Louis Public Library shelves, while the stone hearts are crafted from recycled materials from the City Museum. Each heart comes with a story card and a vintage library book card; they cost $50 and benefit the library.

Activities run over Valentine’s Day weekend: On February 12, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on February 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for the City Museum is $18, and activities are free to participate in. Masks are required for ages five and older.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced Read More

  2. St. Louis Hotel Will Treat You and Your Dog to a 'Date Night' Read More

  3. The Pod Save America Tour Is Coming to the Stifel Theatre Read More

  4. Cupid's Undie Run Returns to St. Louis on February 12 Read More

  5. Shaquille O'Neal Will DJ at St. Louis Mardi Gras Party Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation