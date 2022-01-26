City Museum Spreads the Love With Valentine's Day Weekend Event

click to enlarge Courtesy City Museum

A Love Tunnel awaits.

There are no swans to see or miniature boats to squeeze into, but St. Louis’ favorite spot will open its very own Tunnel of Love for Valentine’s Day weekend.Thehas an array of Valentine’s Day activities planned for the weekend full of love, and it includes the Tunnel of Love. Lit up into the shape of a heart, guests can travel through the tunnel and snap a photo to commemorate the holiday.Not only can you travel through the Tunnel of Love, the museum’s historic cabin doubles as the Love Inn where adults and kids can grab a themed drink. On Saturday afternoon, the second floor is home to a family dance party. Cookie making kits and craft activities are also available over the weekend, led by City Museum artists.Speaking of goodies you can take home, the City Museum is also selling hearts made of glass or stone. The glass hearts are made from repurposed St. Louis Public Library shelves, while the stone hearts are crafted from recycled materials from the City Museum. Each heart comes with a story card and a vintage library book card; they cost $50 and benefit the library.Activities run over Valentine’s Day weekend: On February 12, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on February 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for the City Museum is $18, and activities are free to participate in. Masks are required for ages five and older.