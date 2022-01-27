Thursday, January 27, 2022
The Missouri History Museum Is Scheduled to Reopen Next Week
By Jaime Lees
on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM
Like many other St. Louis institutions, the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599)
and its satellite locations closed temporarily because of staffing challenges at the beginning of the current COVID-19 surge.
But there’s good news for local history fans: The Missouri History Museum now plans to reopen on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and the MHS Library & Research Center and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will reopen on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
All visitors two years of age and older (including those who are vaccinated) must wear a mask that “fully covers the nose and mouth at all MHS locations.”
Regular hours of operation are as follows:
- Missouri History Museum — open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Open until 8 pm on Thursdays. Admission is free.
- The Missouri History Museum’s children’s exhibit the History Clubhouse is open.
- Café St. Louis by Pure is open from 11 am to 2 pm for seated lunch in the dining room and 10 am to 4 pm for grab-and-go.
- The Missouri History Museum Shop is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm, with enhanced social distancing measures.
- MHS Library & Research Center — Reopens Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free.
- Remote research assistance from the MHS Library & Research Center is still available.
- Researchers may email [email protected] for assistance or fill out the online contact form. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum — open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free.
