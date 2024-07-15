11 Best OnlyFans Shemale Creators Featuring Free Trans OnlyFans

You won’t find anyplace on the web more inclusive or welcoming than OnlyFans for adults of every kind to exercise their creativity. The platform invites people from every walk of life and every identity to make a second home there, where they can build bridges to acceptance and community with a touch of sass and more than a little risque engagement.

On OnlyFans, you’ll find creators all along the gender spectrum producing a wide array of intriguing material. But you don’t have to go out and do your own search. We’ve done the work for you and put together a list of the ten most interesting and most exciting trans spectrum (TS) and shemale creators that the platform has to offer.

Top Shemale OnlyFans - Best OnlyFans Shemale

Best Free Shemale OnlyFans - Including TS OnlyFans Free Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans

The Best Free TS OnlyFans Accounts With Free Shemale OnlyFans Content

1. TS Emma Rose — Award-Winning OnlyFans Shemale Creator



Features:

Over 3,600 Photos

More than 1,100 Videos

Over A Million Likes!

Subscription Bundles

30-Day Free Subscription

Where to Follow:

About TS Emma Rose:

If you want the quality of a paid subscription for the cost of a free TS OnlyFans page, take a look at Emma Rose. The first 30 days of a subscription to her page are free, but you probably won’t want to leave once you’ve joined. She’s won multiple awards as the trans performer of the year, and she brings that level of professional talent to OnlyFans.

In an environment that overflows with spicy content, Emma Rose stands out. She’s an experienced adult performer with a vast library of content, and posts new material regularly. When you join her page, you can rest assured you’ll never run out of enticing videos and amazing photos to arouse your senses.

2. Meowriza — Saucy Shemale Free OnlyFans



Features:

More than 2,200 Photos

Over 50 Videos

More than 797K Likes

Follower Count Exceeds 117K

Free Subscription

Where to Follow:

About Meowriza:

The fascinating Meowriza is an epic T-girl operating out of Germany. She’s a sleek, sultry, and sensuous babe who can’t wait to shower you with her numerous salacious and out-of-this world photo spreads and video clips. With thousands of media posts adorning her wall, and a plethora of pay-per-view (PPV) content, you won’t be disappointed.

Meowriza likes to play naughty and relishes capturing it on camera for the world to see. When you subscribe to her free page, you’ll immediately be met with a never-ending scroll of mesmerizing material. While much of what she has to offer requires a tip to enjoy, there’s no shortage of enjoyable content front and center to keep you occupied for hours.

3. Aubrey Kate VIP — Most Versatile Shemale OnlyFans Creator



Features:

Over 1,600 Photos

More than 210 Videos

Over 600K Likes

Introductory Subscription Discounts

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:

About Aubrey Kate VIP:

OnlyFans is no stranger to award-winning artists, and the enchanting Aubrey Kate counts herself among them. This incredible shemale OnlyFans babe is a consummate professional. A three-time AVN performer of the year, she brings nothing but A-game to her OnlyFans page. Her bio comes with a warning that she may become your newest addiction. One look at what she has to offer, and you’ll understand why.

Aubrey Kate doesn’t discriminate. Her tastes are as varied as her steamy videos, and she joins other creators of every gender to bring you an incredible variety of adult content. She loves men, women, and TS people equally and gladly shares her experiences with her loyal fans. Once you subscribe, Aubrey Kate is eager to get to know you a bit more intimately. Hit her up for a friendly chat — or take it to another level if that’s what you like. Aubrey Kate aims to please.

4. Luísa Tavares — Most Sensual Free TS OnlyFans Creator



Features:

More than 320 Photos

Over 100 Videos

More than 581K Likes

Subscriber Count Exceeds 104K

Free Subscription

Where to Follow:

About Luísa Tavares:

Meet the lovely Luisa. If you’re on the prowl for intimate pleasures, she’s your one-stop fantasy shop. She publishes an array of titillating content, from slightly suggestive poses in lingerie to bawdier and more intense romantic encounter videos.

Luisa is one of the top TS creators on OnlyFans and she offers you a taste of what she offers on a TS OnlyFans free page. She invites you to view her many full-length videos, and she new ones every week. Her wall is replete with her posing in various states of dress, and you’ll be amazed at the equipment she packs. She prefers to send her spiciest material via DMs, as it reduces the chances of piracy.

5. Rae — Most Well-Endowed Free TS OnlyFans Babe



Features:

Over 750 Photos

More than 135 Videos

Over 314K LIkes

Free Subscription

Where to Follow:

About Rae:

If you like a trans woman that packs some heat, then strap in for a wild ride with Rae. She has a smoking-hot body from head-to-toe, but there’s one area where she really shines. This dark-haired beauty is packing thunder down under and it’s her treat to give you a peek.

Rae is a versatile performer, happy to take the top role or bottom. She dabbles in domination for those followers who can’t wait to submit. Rae also really enjoys connecting with her fans personally with FaceTime sessions and intimate texts. If there’s something special you’d like to see, let her know. Rae’s a wiz at producing custom content.

6. Medusa — Naughtiest Spanish Shemale Free OnlyFans



Features:

More than 190 Photos

Over 240 Videos

More than 284K Likes

Live Video Calls

Free Subscription

Where to Follow:

About Medusa:

Medusa is one saucy Spanish shemale OnlyFans señorita who’s sure to send you swooning. If her bodacious body doesn’t hook you, her enchanting smile and devilish eyes certainly will.

On her free page, Medusa doesn’t hold anything back. She’s not afraid to take things to the extreme. Subscribers get to enjoy a wide range of content and interactions, from steamy videos to intimate one-on-one messaging. Once you’ve had a taste of her free site, consider taking a stroll over to her premium OnlyFans page, where she ups her A-game to an A+.

7. Cassidy — Natural Petite Shemale OnlyFans Princess



Features:

Over 650 Photos

More than 100 Videos

Over 92K Likes

Regular Subscription Price: $14.99/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:

About Cassidy:

Petite and feminine Cassidy sparkles like a ray of sunshine and always makes a follower’s mood just a bit brighter. She loves animals and is a licensed cosmetologist. She loves to keep it positive and spreads her light across her marvelous shemale OnlyFans page. Cassiidy treats her fans with kindness and respect, and she asks the same in return when you join her page.

Princess Cassidy’s page is brimming with racy content, with an abundance of solo performances, and more than a few electrifying collaborations. She personally responds to her DMs — no stand-ins or bots. She takes private requests and will never turn down a generous tip. Cassidy values privacy and promises to keep all your interactions with her confidential.

8. Sasha de Sade — Bawdiest British Shemale OnlyFans Babe



Features:

More than 1,500 Photos

Over 210 Videos

More than 170K Likes

Regular Subscription Price: $14.25/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:

About Sasha de Sade:

If you’re looking for a touch of elegance, Sasha, the sultry beauty from London, can’t be beat. She’s a gamer and a player, who’ll gladly put down one joystick to whip out another. She’s classy and sassy, blending a cheeky attitude with sensual grace.

Sasha has a voracious appetite for the carnal pleasures that life has to offer, and she’s not shy about expressing her desires. She’s also not hesitant to put her conquests on full display on her shemale OnlyFans page. On her page, you’ll enjoy a massive library of tantalizing photos and salacious videos where she bares all for her adoring fans. She posts intimate and explicit content regularly, with fresh photos and videos to whet your appetite every day. She answers all DMs and gives priority to generous tippers.

9. Kymmy Harper (VIP) — Sweet Shemale OnlyFans Girl Next Door



Features:

Over 17K Photos

More than 1,100 Videos

Over 157K Likes

Regular Subscription Price: $12.99/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:

About Kymmy Harper (VIP):

Meet the sensational Kymmy. She’s a racy girl next door who loves to give her fans personal attention. On her shemale OnlyFans page, she can give it better than she can on any other platform. She’s unapologetically fabulous, and you’ll often see her draped in red or pink.

With a library that boasts almost 20,000 media posts, you can rest assured Kymmy’s well will never run dry — posting fresh, new material every day. She has produced numerous full-length video scenes that she loves to freely share with her fans. She very rarely sends out PPV content. Whatever your favorite flavor of content is, she has it in abundance. At sleepovers, she loves taking the bottom bunk as much as she enjoys the top. If you like a more personal touch, feel free to send her a DM. Kymmy loves to chat.

10. Eva Maxim — Naughty Shemale OnlyFans Adventurer



Features:

More than 1,800 Photos

Over 370 Videos

More than 138K Likes

Regular Subscription Price: $9.99/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:

About Eva Maxim:

Coming to you from Las Vegas, Nevada, adult entertainer Eva Maxim is the real deal. If you love a shemale OnlyFans babe that brims with sass and pizzazz, Eva Maxim’s your gal. She’s a lurid video queen who loves to live a life of sensual adventure, going wherever the wind — or the party — takes her. She diligently documents her lust-filled escapades and graciously shares them with her fans.

This trans dynamo has all the equipment necessary to hold your attention, from her bodacious bosom to her phenomenal backside. And you’ll be delightfully shocked when she turns to face you for the big reveal. Her front-side equipment is nothing short of impressive. Eva Maxim curates a wall of exciting videos and enticing photographs in which she engages in all sorts of indecent activity, much to the delight of her fans. If you’ve got something special you’d like to say to her or see from her, Eva’s DMs are always open.

Frequently Asked Questions About OnlyFans Shemale Accounts

How much do shemale OnlyFans creators earn?

There’s a vast range of incomes on OnlyFans, whatever the creator’s specialty. A shemale OnlyFans creator has the potential to make as much as any straight binary creator. Given the allure of an unconventional niche, they might even see a bit more. Every content producer’s OnlyFans income fluctuates from month-to-month, but are able to calculate an average after a few payment cycles.

A few big-named celebrities have joined the platform and enjoyed revenue in the millions of dollars monthly. If you’re not already a well-known celebrity, this isn’t likely an option for you. Diligent creators who strive to improve their content and reliably produce fresh material are much more likely to work their way up the OnlyFans revenue ladder. Until they’ve built up a loyal following that consistently renews their subscriptions, most creators take in around $200 monthly. Top earners in the 1% range or better have been known to rake in $10,000 or on a monthly basis.

Does OnlyFans recruit their shemale OnlyFans entertainers?

OnlyFans does some online marketing but there’s no evidence that the platform actively recruits creators to produce material for the company. However, there are several agencies that recruit models and entertainers of all kinds to join production companies. These outfits create a community OnlyFans page that employs a variety of personnel, from editors and camera operators to models and adult video actors.

How do I attract subscribers to my shemale OnlyFans page?

Make a good first impression by adding a photo to your profile that embodies the kind of content you make. Write a detailed bio that expresses who you are and what you’re like. Viewers will often stop to read bulleted lists. Consider adding a comprehensive bulleted outline that highlights the types of content and services you offer on your page.

Also, consider utilizing other social media platforms to drive traffic to your OnlyFans page. Upload photos and video clips that showcase your talents and charisma. Have fun with it. Viewers tend to gravitate to creators who love what they’re doing. Add links in your social media posts and bios that point to your OnlyFans page. Some platforms frown on direct links to the OnlyFans platform, but permit a link page such as Linktree. In cases where adding a link to OnlyFans directly from your page will cause problems, simply point viewers to your link page and add your OnlyFans site there.

How can my shemale OnlyFans page bring in more money?

Most successful creators will tell you that the key to making money is to build a following by consistently creating fresh quality content. Subscribers tend to renew subscriptions to pages where they can rely on the creator to keep them entertained or informed. By providing new material every day or every week, followers know they can rely on you and will be more likely to remain.

Good sound and good video quality go a long way in holding a viewer’s interest. Many creators with larger follower counts started out with just a few subscribers, but reinvested their OnlyFans earnings to buy better equipment, develop sets, and acquire creative costumes to enhance the experience for their fans.

OnlyFans Shemale Pages - In Conclusion

This diverse array of trans and free OnlyFans shemale entertainers will most certainly have one or more talented creators to pique your interest, but there are many more to capture your attention. The list of enticing OnlyFans shemale creators is virtually endless, and we’ve only given you just a few that we find the most interesting.

These intriguing content producers are just the tip of the iceberg. The platform overflows with creators of every race, ethnicity, gender, and specialty that create amazing content to be enjoyed by aficionados and the curious alike. If you have a secret desire, run an OnlyFans search. Whatever style of adult entertainment tickles your fancy, you’ll find it on OnlyFans.