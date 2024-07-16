12 Best Desi OnlyFans With UK Desi OnlyFans in 2024

While Desi is a word with a few different meanings, Desi OnlyFans are usually women from India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh. With their exotic looks and enticing culture, Desi creators showcase cultural openness. But not all Desi girls will be currently living in the countries associated with being Desi. They might live anywhere in the world, but their roots are firmly planted in those Desi regions.
1. Queen V — Desi OnlyFans Royalty
Features:
More than 186K likes
Over 1.4K photos
Nearly 1.8K posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @my_desigirl
Instagram: @my_desigirll
YouTube: @vishakhamy_desigirl1045
Linktree: @my_desigirl
About Queen V:
This Desi OnlyFans creator currently lives in Texas, where everything is larger than life. She’s an engineer, stylist, and e-girl who loves her body and her heritage. She’s into fitness, meditation, and finding the fun in life. She also loves fashion and ASMR, so you’ll see both in her content.
2. Alayna — Pakistani Desi Only Fans
Features:
Over 131K likes
More than 1.5K photos
Nearly 1K videos
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @urfavbrowniez
Reddit: u/UrFavBrownie
Linktree: @urfavbrowniez
About Alayna:
Alayna is an OnlyFan Desi from Pakistan who is a hotwife with a huge personality. She loves bold, bright colors and living a bold, bright life. She’s a really open person who’s not afraid to ask for what she wants. She posts new content daily on her no PPV page.
3. Sheraz Desi — Spoiled OnlyFans Desi
Features:
More than 22K likes
Over 2.4K photos
Over 750 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @sherazdesi
OnlyFans Free: @sheenzy_01
Instagram: @sherazdesi1.1
X: @sherazdesi
TikTok: @sherazdesi
AllMyLinks: @sherazdesi
About Sheraz Desi:
This self-proclaimed “bossy Desi” currently lives in France. She’s all about body positivity and being silly, so you’ll see a lot of SFW fun videos on her social media. She’s got several tattoos and piercings, and she can’t ever get enough black latex.
4. Desi Wife — Only Fans Desi Teacher
Features:
More than 20K likes
Nearly 250 photos and videos
Almost 200 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @hisindian
X: @hisindian
About Desi Wife:
This Desi Only Fan lives in the U.S., where she’s a mom and a teacher. She loves to show her fans new things and teach them things they didn’t know before. She comes off as a bit shy because she doesn’t show her face for free, and she doesn’t post a lot. But that just leaves more to your imagination until you enroll in her creative class.
5. Latin Desi — Spicy Desi OnlyFan
Features:
Nearly 15K likes
Over 500 photos and videos
Nearly 450 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @latindesi
OnlyFans PPV: @latindesi2
X: @LatinDesi
About Latin Desi:
These UK Desi OnlyFans are a couple in their 20s, but only she is Desi. She’s got the spicy personality of a Latina, and she always takes charge. She posts something new every day, and she loves talking directly with her fans. She’s super into fashion, and she loves taking long, hot showers.
6. Desi Daisy — Petite UK Desi OnlyFans
Features:
More than 8K likes
Nearly 2K photos
Over 600 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @desi_daisy
Instagram: @desi_daisy
Amazon Wishlist: @desi_daisy
About Desi Daisy:
Daisy is a petite, blue-eyed Desi OnlyFan who prides herself on being genuine with each and every fan. She likes for you to get to know her, so she does a lot of About Me quizzes. She also loves themed days, so be sure to check out her unique creations. She’s a real fan of leather and lace, and she loves every color of the rainbow.
7. India Meeraa — Desi Only Fan Sweetheart
Features:
Nearly 8K likes
Over 150 photos and videos
Over 150 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @indiameeraa
Instagram: @indiameera
TikTok: @india_meeraa
Reddit: u/india_meera
About India Meeraa:
India is an Only Fans Desi who is also a Top 1% creator. She’s a collegiate sweetheart who loves history and is studying science. She currently lives in California. She loves fashion, boba, and dogs — not necessarily in that order.
8. Desi Chickkk — British Desi OnlyFans Barbie
Features:
Nearly 3K fans
Almost 7K likes
Over 50 live streams
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans Free: @zeenath
OnlyFans VIP: @zeenathvip
Amazon Wishlist: @zeenath
About Desi Chickkk:
This OnlyFans Desi creator is a rapper who considers herself to be a real-life Indian Barbie. She’s from India, but she’s currently living in New York City. She’s got a spicy personality and loves to be the center of attention. She loves gold jewelry and bright fashion.
9. Mystical Beauty — Mysterious OnlyFan Desi
Features:
Nearly 5.5K likes
Over 200 photos and videos
Almost 150 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @mystica1beauty
CashApp: @$mystica1beauty
Linktree: @mystica1beauty
About Mystical Beauty:
She might look sweet and innocent, but this Desi Only Fans creator is shrouded in mystery and mystical energy. She’s an all-natural girl who likes to show off her assets. She studies astrology seriously and loves everything celestial. She decorates her home in bright colors and whimsical prints.
10. Desi Clara — Angelic Desi OnlyFans
Features:
Over 4.5K likes
Nearly 250 photos
Almost 350 posts
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @desiclaraaa
Instagram: @heyydessi
Linktree: @desiclara
About Desi Clara:
Clara is a Desi OnlyFans creator with a sweet face and a sweet demeanor. She despises negativity, so bring only positive vibes her way. She’s a blogger and a streamer who loves to share her life with the world. She considers herself to be a goddess, and you’ll sometimes see her with bright red hair.
Desi OnlyFans - In Conclusion
Desi Only Fans creators embrace their heritage and put it on full display in the most open ways they can find. These women have families from India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh and might still live in those countries. But as open-minded souls, they might also live anywhere in the world. This diverse list of Desi girls showcases all aspects of those cultures in a positive environment.