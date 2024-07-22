17 Best OnlyFans Chastity Free Pages Featuring Keyholder OnlyFans Models in 2024

Have you been naughty and need a mistress to take you down a peg or two? In the mood to enjoy some humiliation from a hardcore domme who just wants to take your money? Or do you need a woman with a firm hand to hold onto the key to your locked cage? We have found some of the top chastity keyholder OnlyFans mistresses, each of whom offers a variety of hot services, explicit content, and more to enjoy on their accounts. Best of all, each of the pages we’ve chosen for this list is completely free to subscribe to. You don’t have to pay a cent to join the sexiest, most domineering chastity Only Fans creators as they dole out punishments and tasks, humiliate you, and lock you up so you can’t enjoy any of it without their permission.

1. Vixen Goddess V - Top Keyholder OnlyFans for Female Domination



About Vixen Goddess V:

We’ve rated Vixen Goddess V’s account as our top OnlyFans chastity (free) page because she’s gorgeous, she’s sexy, and she’s ready to make you her little slave. Whether you’re a big Alpha boy or a little beta baby, she will take everything you have and make it her own. And you will love every second of it as you worship the ground she walks on.

Vixen Goddess V has a huge list of spicy services she offers fans, including chastity and keyholding services, humiliation and degradation, feminization, foot worship, bank drains, and financial slavery. She’ll give you tasks, take all your gifts and you will thank her for the opportunity. For fans who want a little more, if you’re good and send extra tips, she might join you in a private video chat or texting session, or you can purchase worn items, foot pics and videos, and more. She’s very open-minded, so if there’s something you want to see that isn’t listed, just ask. Make sure you say please, though, or you might be ignored.

2. Sera Hanton - Best OnlyFans Keyholder Content and Toy Control



About Sera Hanton:

There’s a really good reason why we’ve chosen Sera to be in our hottest chastity OnlyFans list…she’s sadistic and she knows it. She’s a pro-domme with addictive content and mean ratings that will make you cry, but ache for more. Sera has shared that she’s 5’8” tall, she’s English, and her shoe size is 6, but if you want to know anything else you might have to pay for the privilege. She posts weekly photos and videos featuring a variety of BDSM-related content, like teasing and denial, cuckold roleplay, and humiliation.

Her services include one-on-one texting, custom content, and what she lovingly calls “shrimp ratings”. She is also open to controlling remote toys and app-based keyholding, giving her subscribers a taste of what it’s like to be completely helpless. We know we were correct in choosing to feature Sera’s page when we saw she’s been rated in the top 2% of all creators worldwide. To find out what makes her one of the best, subscribe to her account for free today.

3. Queen of Cuckolds, Sissies & Slaves - Best Chastity OnlyFans for Cuckold Fantasy Fun



About the Queen of Cuckolds, Sissies & Slaves:

How could we leave someone with the name “Queen of Cuckolds, Sissies, and Slaves” off our best OnlyFans chastity list? This fetish-friendly German babe is an ultra-domina, and she wants to be your mistress so she can give you pleasure through humiliation and cuckold roleplaying. Subscribing to her account gives you access to uncensored PPV videos and pictures that include instructional videos, humiliation, chastity, and exclusive cuckold content.

What sets this queen apart from other content creators is the quality of her HD clips, and the variety of posts she produces, which include photo sets, short videos, written stories, ASMR audio posts, and more. She also offers free DMs to her subscribers, so join for free then send a message, but watch out, she’ll likely put you down, where you belong.

4. Alice White - Best Free Chastity OnlyFans Couples Page



About Alice White:

Alice and Michael are two spicy content creators who work together to create some of the hottest online content around. This couple has a page filled with over a thousand photos and nearly 200 videos to explore. Alice is a self-described “switchy brat princess” and Micheal is 100% dom.

Join their page for free and watch as they play together, or send a DM to see what kind of financial domination and chastity services they may provide to you. Their account is fun, interactive, and full of all kinds of teases that will keep you coming back for more.

5. Your Kinky Dream Vicky - Top Chastity Only Fans Account for Roleplay Content



About Goddess Vicky:

Goddess Vicky is a bisexual domme hottie whose ultimate goal is to make you drool. She’s an open-minded OnlyFans keyholder, foot fetish queen, and naughty dominatrix who loves to try new things, do roleplay, and film custom content for her loyal fanbase. We believe that Vicky is one of the top models on OnlyFans for chastity content because she makes herself available for video and audio calls 24/7, she’s open to almost anything when filming custom content, and she likes to make personal connections with fans during her exclusive girlfriend experience.

When you join Goddess Vicky’s account for free and complete her special mystery task, you can win a prize. She may give you a full hour of girlfriend experience, a private video call or Snapchat session, or an exclusive video bundle. She will choose the prize you most deserve. Subscribe now, you will love the things she’s willing to do for you.

6. Chloe Welsh - Top OnlyFans Chastity Page for Tasks, Rewards, and Punishments



About Chloe Welsh:

Chloe is a fit, petite model whose method of domination involves a mix of humiliation, BDSM, fetish play, and fun in the DMs. She loves to text with her subs and is always down for a naughty discussion, no matter the subject matter.

From her sweet smile and cute appearance, you wouldn’t expect the level of depravity she’s willing to go to, but this kink specialist is down for almost anything. Some of her best talents include instructional videos, foot, and stocking kinks, degradation, and chastity play. She also doles out tasks, rewards, and punishments, and offers chastity and sissy training sessions. Her page is free to join, but all these services cost extra, so don’t be cheap, get that wallet out for Chloe, it’s worth it.

7. Zoe - Hottest Only Fans Chastity Page for Bondage and Voyeurism



About Goddess Zoe:

Zoe is a top chastity Only Fans model because she knows exactly what you want, and will give it to you, for a price. She knows how to dangle the good stuff in front of you like a carrot, then hit you with the stick when you misbehave. Subscribe to this goddess and ask for what you most want, she is open to requests as long as you treat her with the appropriate level of deference.

Some of Zoe’s favorite things to do on her account are teasing and denial, chastity, humiliation, degradation, instructional videos, sissy training, voyeurism, worship, bondage, and so much more. You’ll have to go to her page yourself to find out what else she’s into.

8. Cherry Torn - Most Sadistic Chastity Keyholder OnlyFans Model



About Cherry Torn:

Cherry Torn is a busty, mature model whose 20 years of experience are evident, not only in her confidence but also in her intensity. She is a professional kinkster, who specializes in body worship, femdom POV content, training, instructions, and foot content. There are plenty of PPV options to explore after you subscribe. If you want to chat one-on-one, you’ll have to tip extra.

Cherry’s femdom content is made to cater to all types of slaves, including her “locked in chastity boys” and her “stroke addicts.” If you like tease and denial content or being humiliated by a professional adult entertainer, join her free page now. You won’t regret it.

9. Latex Slave - Sexiest Submissive OnlyFans Chastity Model



About Latex Slave:

Latex Slave’s account is a lot different from the other chastity keyholder OnlyFans accounts we’ve featured in this article because she is the submissive person in the equation. This 40-year-old hottie from Holland has been a true sub for over 15 years, enjoying BDSM, chastity, and denial among other more explicit activities.

She’s created her account to chat and play online, send pics, and have fun. Join her account for free today and send her a message to find out more about what this gorgeous Dutch dame has to offer.

10. Ultraviolence_4U - Most Erotic Chastity Keyholder OnlyFans Account



About Mrs. Ultraviolence:

Last but certainly not least on our list is Mrs. Ultraviolence, a spicy trilingual fetish fanatic who offers chastity cage OnlyFans content and keyholding, financial domination, femdom, and other erotic content and services for your pleasure…and for hers. She is into bodybuilding, latex, leather, boots, and heels. Sound hot? Wait, there’s more!

You can order custom content directly from Mrs. Ultraviolence herself, and she will take photos or film videos showing everything you were hoping to see. Her page is run completely by her with no assistants and no spam, meaning you can join for free without having your feed clogged with ads, a rare find in a sea of thirsty content creators. Subscribe to her today and find out how crazy she can get. It’s going to be a wild ride!

Frequently Asked Questions About Chastity Keyholder OnlyFans Accounts

What Does Chastity OnlyFans Mean?

OnlyFans chastity content caters to a specific kink, in which a person, usually a male, is denied pleasure. No matter how badly they want to release, they are not permitted to do so. Sometimes their netherregions are locked in a specially made cage or chastity device to prevent them from pleasuring themselves or achieving erection. It is a form of BDSM involving power dynamics and orgasm denial, and it is a very popular activity on OnlyFans.

What Does Keyholder OnlyFans Mean?

On Onlyfans, “keyholder” generally refers to a dominant person, often female, who is in charge of whether or not their subscribers are allowed to pleasure themselves. Chastity devices literally lock up a person’s most private area, giving somebody else (the keyholder) the key. Because OnlyFans is online, this is often based on role-play rather than literal cages and keys, but in some cases, the models may use remote control or app-based devices to lock and unlock real cages.

What Kind of Content Do Chastity Cage OnlyFans Models Post?

Along with chastity content, the people running chastity OnlyFans accounts also post a wide variety of photo sets, videos, live-streaming sessions, and more. Most know their audience well, and tend to stick with the BDSM and femdom genre of content, but some may surprise you. Not every chastity keyholder is a hardcore, latex-wearing goth girl (although there are plenty of those out there as well).

Are There OnlyFans Chastity Free Accounts I Can Subscribe to Without Paying?

Yes! We have found an entire list of free chastity keyholder OnlyFans pages you can join, and there are thousands more out there. It can take some digging to find high-quality content for free, but it certainly exists. Most free pages act more as a place where you can get to know the content creator before purchasing their content and services, so enjoy the fun free pics, and then dust off the old credit card when you’re ready for some hardcore one-on-one time.

What Makes These Girls the Top OnlyFans Chastity Models?

Along with overall sex appeal, we judged these OnlyFans chastity models by several criteria. These include their fan interactions, the quality of content, the quantity of content available, the services offered to subscribers, how often they post, and how popular their page is with their subscribers. Each of the models featured in this article scored highly in these categories, bringing a unique flair to their posts that make them truly original.

We hope you found what you've been wishing for in the article above, but if you want more adult fun, you may want to explore the links below, each of which will take you to another article filled with the best content creators on OnlyFans today.