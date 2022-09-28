Best (Long Overdue) Vinyl Release: Our Own Oddities 1977-81, the Welders Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Phuong Bui The Welders exhibit at the Missouri History Museum. When you think of St. Louis’ musical heritage, you often think of blues and jazz. Yet Punk is just as much a chief export of the river city, even if it’s seldom shared the same rarified air — until recently. Perhaps the biggest surprise to come out of the St. Louis Sound exhibit at the Missouri History Museum was not only the inclusion of the Welders, but the careful attention given to the region’s first all-female punk band. While the ongoing exhibit features many of the names you might expect — Nelly, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Jeff Tweedy — the Welders are featured in a major way.



That level of recognition was long overdue. After forming a band as high school students in 1975 Florissant, the Welders recorded an album four years later, only to see it go unreleased due to a manager’s bad business deal. Now decades after they disbanded, the museum show led to interest that helped right that wrong. Our Own Oddities 1977-81 finally came out last year as a collaborative effort between Austrian label Bachelor Records and St. Louis’ own BDR Records, the latter of which had released a self-titled Welders EP in 2010.



The first run predictably sold out in short order, but a second pressing on ruby-red vinyl is available through either label’s website. With full-stop hits such as “P-E-R-V-E-R-T,” “S-O-S Now” and “To Sir With Love,” this essential punk album not only offers a carefully chosen and arranged set of songs recorded during the group’s heyday but acts as a historical document with a cultural impact that will continue to be felt for decades to come. —Joseph Hess

Best Arts and Music Festival: WerQfest Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Photo by Andrea Petty, Courtesy WerQFest WerQFest celebrates the Black queer community. The inaugural WerQfest was put together in two weeks by Tre G (Tre’von Griffith) and his husband Shelton Boyd-Griffith in 2020 as a pandemic-safe musical celebration of Black, queer culture — and a way to fill in gaps left by PrideFest. When society eased back into large gatherings in 2021, the virtual event evolved into a live music festival at City Foundry STL hosted by Maxi Glamour, with performances by Eric Donte, Paige Alyssa and even Tre G himself. The fest’s WerQ awards for arts and community advocacy uplift LGBTQ+ creatives and activists by highlighting the impact these individuals have made through their work. Made in collaboration with Jamo Presents, WerQfest 2022 went down in July at the Lot at the Big Top with headlining performances by The Voice season 16 winner Julian King and rapper Sevndeep alongside St. Louis’ own Bates & the Strangers and a lineup of local artists for a marked evolution in the river city’s most exciting multifaceted festival experience. —Joseph Hess

Best Gallery: ERG Gallery Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Jessica Rogen Eric Wilson opened ERG Gallery in Dellwood. The best artwork is not only aesthetically pleasing but a reflection of the time it was created in and the artist’s intention. Works from Vermeer to Banksy reflect that dual ethos. How many galleries, however, can claim the same? ERG Gallery a.k.a. Eclectic Retail Gallery (10438 West Florissant Avenue, Dellwood; 314-395-6176) comes from artist Eric Wilson, and it has as good a story behind its founding as it has art on its walls. Wilson grew up artistically inclined but ended up in prison on a drug offense. While incarcerated, he focused on improving himself and, after a decade, returned to north county, where he’s since focused on improving others through his contracting work, his men’s group and now through his art and gallery. The latter shows work from Wilson, his family and other artists from the surrounding community. The work is fresh, the space is well designed and the intentionality is there. —Jessica Rogen

Best Hip-Hop Venue: Blank Space Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick FILE PHOTO Blank Space also has books in the back of the venue.

Arts and music institution Blank Space (2847 Cherokee Street) highlights the adaptable nature of Cherokee Street denizens. Blank Space is a flexible concert space that can alternatively be a bar, cafe, record shop, bookstore, study hall or, of course, an art gallery. It is also the best hip-hop venue in St. Louis and reflects the roots of a genre born from musical ingenuity with emphasis on community. While some nights are low-key by design, the room often operates as an incubator for groundbreaking shows and parties in the heart of St. Louis, with performances from the likes of DJ Nico Marie, 18andCounting and Blvck Spvde and the Cosmos, to name a few. —Joseph Hess

Best Kids’ Album: Mammal Music, Marko Polo Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick Screengrab Mark Pagano in his video "Heart Muscle."

Here’s a word of warning: Do not under any circumstances let your kids listen to the debut solo album released earlier this year by longtime local favorite singer-songwriter Mark Pagano of Fire Dog fame and now also known as Marko Polo. It’s not only that they’re going to love the clever, catchy tunes on Mammal Music, though they’ll certainly play them over and over and over again. No, the bigger problem might be that you will get hooked — to the point that you’ll find yourself dropping the kiddos off at school and singing along to “Salamander Moves” before you remember that you are an adult, and you’re alone in a car listening to a song about amphibians. Pagano’s music is not only catchy but also educational. You’ll learn all about those salamanders (“they live both on the land / and in the water — amphibians!”), and you’ll be better for it. So will your kids. So maybe we’ll take our warning back. Listen to this gifted musician’s solo offering. Just do it with restraint. You are not seven years old, no matter how tempting these tunes prove to your ears. —Sarah Fenske

Best Music Venue to Open in the Past 12 Months: St. Louis Music Park Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick COURTESY ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK St. Louis Music Park.

One of the area’s newest venues, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-451-2244) is located, quite literally, in a converted outdoor ice rink. No, you’re not watching a concert while skating around (though that would be an experience). In spring and summer, the park is a 4,500-seat, $9 million outdoor concert venue with a pavilion and artificial grass. By winter, it is an ice rink located right outside of the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice home of the St. Louis Blues. The venue was initially planned to open in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. Its first year open featured a star-studded lineup, including Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Wilco, Rod Wave, Quinn XCII and Brett Eldredge. —Benjamin Simon

Best National Splash: Lydia Caesar Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick TITUS HOUSTON Lydia Caesar.

Last fall, Lydia Caesar watched her music video for “The Ones We Love” make its premiere on BET Soul. It wasn’t Caesar’s first time having a video on BET. The 15-year music veteran saw her videos for “St. Louis” and “Lottery” debut on 106 & Park. “St. Louis” was even introduced by Reggae Son, formerly known as Shorty Da Prince, a St. Louis native. But while those videos had short-lived stints on BET, “The Ones We Love” was put in rotation on the channel. It was a big breakthrough for Caesar, who didn’t exactly think her music career would flourish when she moved to St. Louis from New York City in 2014 for her husband’s work. But that’s precisely what happened. Now, Caesar and her husband run a record label, Sauce Records, and they’ve released albums for MC Tres, Philly Phil and A-Game. “We created the label to give artists shine and because we love the scene,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “They embraced me, and I embraced everybody. St. Louis could be like Atlanta if everybody buckles down and focuses on working together. When somebody next to you wins, you win, too.” —Rosalind Early

Best New Concert Series: EcoTones Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick JODY REDHAGE FERBER Ecotones Birdsong Stage.

JODY REDHAGE FERBER Ecotones Birdsong Stage.

In ecological terms, an "ecotone" is described as an area of transition where two biological communities meet, such as the place where a river meets the shore or where a patch of woods meets a field. Such areas tend to have an abundance of biodiversity, with creatures native to one habitat sharing space with the other in a harmonious blend of natural beauty. For local musician Jody Redhage Ferber, that scientific concept served as the inspiration for her concert series EcoTones, which brought groups of fellow professional musicians to the 1.5-mile Hickory Trail in Kirkwood's Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center back in May. There, the artists performed pieces inspired by the wildlife, collaborating with the sounds of the birds, frogs and other noisy creatures to create lush instrumentals in a wholly unique way. Those May events proved to be a hit, and Ferber has decided to keep the concerts coming, with a July performance at Busch Conservation Area Nature Center for Moth Night already in the rearview and more planned for the future as well. It's a beautiful way to recalibrate humans as part of the animal kingdom, rather than master of it — and one that's quite literally in tune with nature. For more information visit jodyredhageferber.com/ecotones. —Daniel Hill

Best New Music Festival: Fusia Fest Best Of St. Louis

Staff Pick VIA IMPULSE ARTISTS Illphonics topped the lineup for Hip Hop Fusia Fest, organized by the band's leader, Larry Morris.

As the brainchild of rapper and organizer Larry Morris, the first Fusia Fest focused on live hip-hop with full bands — a very specific subcategory of the genre. Morris’ group iLLPHONiCS is very much the elder statesman of the fusion approach in St. Louis, and this diverse new festival provided a platform for like-minded local artists. Speaking to hip-hop’s many subgenres, Fusia Fest’s inaugural lineup included rap-adjacent groups and hybrid bands alike, which meant that every performance felt distinctly different. Debuting at Off Broadway on July 2, Fusia Fest kicked off its first year with a stellar cast of St. Louis mainstays including the Domino Effect and Looprat alongside exciting new prospects in the scene such as Dre’Co. This new festival shined a spotlight on a segment of St. Louis’ hip-hop scene that has been overlooked for far too long. —Joseph Hess