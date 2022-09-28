Food & Drink Mask mandates may be a thing of the past, dining rooms are at full capacity and diners have come back out in full force. If you’re on the receiving end of the service industry, you’d be tempted to think that the pandemic is over with restaurants basking in a Roaring ’20s-style resurgence fueled by the public’s unquenchable thirst for merriment.



But while it’s true that the demand side of the equation has not simply recovered but grown even stronger since before the COVID-19 outbreak, things have not returned to normal for the industry itself — not even close. Staff shortages, which have stressed nearly every restaurant to the breaking point, signal a long-time-coming systemic reckoning wherein service-industry employees are pushing back against an old-fashioned and, at worst, abusive culture.



Supply-chain breakdowns mean that restaurants — especially immigrant-owned mom-and-pop shops — have a difficult time sourcing what they need to run their businesses. Price increases are being disproportionately absorbed by restaurants, which know that they need to charge $22 for cheeseburgers but equally know their customers won’t stomach the cost. Add to this a stressed and exhausted dining public that pushes the limits of the now-outdated adage “the customer is always right,” and you get a situation where many in the industry are asking themselves why in the hell they are even in this business.



The following places remind us why. In looking at the names that make up the Best of St. Louis Food and Drink for 2022, what’s striking is not a particular dish, a well-balanced cocktail or a stunning view but the sheer grit demonstrated by the people behind each of these places. That they have the strength to persevere in the face of such difficulty is more than impressive — it’s the most honest form of hospitality there is. —Cheryl Baehr



*Due to the volatility in the restaurant industry, please always call or check a restaurant’s website before going.

Best Place to Dine Alone: Little Fox Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Little Fox When Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456) got written up in the New York Times last fall as one of “the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants of 2021,” it made what had been a tough reservation suddenly near impossible. The friendly corner bistro in the Fox Park neighborhood was deluged with food lovers from across the metro area — and even a full month out, diners might consider themselves lucky to score a reservation at the ungodly-for-St. Louis hour of 9 p.m. But! Little Fox has a little secret, and that’s the bar. You can order the full menu there, and even on weekends, eating there tends to be a surprisingly pleasant, jostle-free experience. You might well land a pair of barstools à deux. But why bring your date when you could simply soak in the surroundings? The bartenders here are excellent at gauging your mood and giving you as much space or attention as you desire. Did we mention this is one of the most vibrant and delicious restaurants around? Who needs a dining companion when you can take down the crispy artichokes and sop up every last bite of the little gem salad’s buttermilk vinaigrette all by yourself? Eating solo is one of the most indulgent ways to experience one of the city’s best restaurants. —Sarah Fenske

Best Brunch: Beast Butcher & Block Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick MABEL SUEN BEAST Butcher & Block There’ve been a lot of losses in the restaurant business over the past few years. Late-night dining and drinking have become things of the past, hard-copy menus have turned into QR codes and opening hours have been cut to deal with staffing shortages. However, one of the more subtle losses is the disappearance of one of weekend dining’s most beloved traditions: the brunch buffet. It’s an understandable void but one that David and Meggan Sandusky were determined to fill safely when they reopened their live-fire brunch buffet at Beast Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003). Available every Sunday, this stunning spread showcases all that is beautiful about the quintessential breakfast buffet — eggs, homemade biscuits, potatoes, veggies and fruit — but what makes it special is that it offers these staples alongside Beast’s world-class smoked meats. You haven’t lived until you’ve had Beast’s bacon; though when it’s an all-you-can-eat option, you have to be careful not to overindulge lest you shorten your time here on earth. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Burger: Jack Nolen's Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Cheeseburger, Plant-Based: Station No. 3 Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Lulu Nix Station No. 3 The Station No. 3 (1956 Utah Street, 314-925-8883) cheeseburger is one of the best burgers in the city. A perfect mix of high concept and homespun, this soon-to-be classic has the texture of what would be on offer at a greasy-spoon diner but with the perfectly seasoned and spiced flavor profile of a burger that tastes like it ought to cost twice as much as this one does. The burger is rounded out by jalapeños that pack a low-key punch that doesn’t overwhelm the smoked aioli. What is the patty made out of? You’ll just have to guess. “We kind of keep it a secret,” says general manager Michael Auman, who adds it isn’t black bean or lentil based. Maybe after I enjoy a few more I’ll be able to venture a guess. Luckily, the burger manages to be filling while not sitting heavy in your stomach or sending you into a food coma. —Ryan Krull

Best Chicken Wings: Three Kings Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Courtesy Three Kings Three Kings' chicken wings. Three Kings (multiple locations including 6307 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-721-3388) has the kind of chicken wings that keep you up at night, laying in bed, thinking about the savory Buffalo sauce, the crispy breading, the juicy chicken. Or maybe that’s just me. But the point still stands: These are not normal Buffalo chicken wings. These are chicken wings you could lose sleep over. Each order is a pound, and the wings seem to last forever. Even when you’re finished, the taste of the Buffalo sauce lingers. And we haven’t even talked about the Spicy Thai wings. Three Kings connoisseurs will argue for hours about which is better. Here’s the secret: It doesn’t matter. Their wings are unmatched in St. Louis. Located in several locations including the heart of the Loop, Three Kings seems like just a normal pub. It is a normal pub –– full of wooden booths, lots of TVs and lots of burgers. But it also happens to have world-class wings. —Benjamin Simon

Best Comfort Food: Rock Star Tacos Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Rock Star Tacos Rock Star Tacos (4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-625-7508) serves a dish called the Poutina Turner. It’s a basket of French fries covered with its proprietary Rock Star Dust seasoning, then topped with impossibly chunky chorizo gravy, cheese curds, onions and cilantro — and if you want to take it over the top, you can add a six-minute egg to the mix. It’s a basket of comfort, the sort of thing you dive into, face-first, when you need to eat your feelings. However, what makes Rock Star Tacos such a bastion of the warm and fuzzies is not limited to chorizo-covered fries. Since opening their sophomore endeavor on the Hill last November (the original spot was a walk-up shack in New Town, which has since closed), owners Wil Pelly and Rebecca Schaaf have turned a casual taco brand into a phenomenon with whimsically named tacos, such as the Number of the Beef or the Amy Swinehouse, that match the carefree, come-as-you-are spirit of the restaurant. The food is good — damn good — but what’s better is enjoying it in such a fun, welcoming atmosphere where you can laugh at silly menu names, guzzle down easy-drinking Nicaraguan lager and momentarily bask in a joyous reprieve from the seriousness of the day. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Frozen Treat: Bingsu at Spoonful Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Vu Phong Spoonful Desserts specializes in bingsu, a frozen Korean dessert. After spending several years living in Asia, Monica Lee returned to her native St. Louis utterly shocked that she could not find bingsu, a Korean shaved-ice treat that was readily available anywhere she’d traveled in China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Determined to take matters into her own hands, she opened Spoonful (12943 Olive Boulevard, 314-485-1757), a dessert cafe centered on the frosty treat. A hybrid of ice cream and shaved ice, Spoonful’s bingsu is like creamy, freshly fallen snow. The base flavor is vanilla, and from there, guests can build their own creations from a variety of toppings, including condensed milk, fresh fruit, cookies and cream, and roasted soybean powder with mochi. Light, cold and satisfying, it’s the perfect, whimsical treat to cool off in the scorching hot months — but it’s so delicious, we’d even eat it in the dead of winter. —Cheryl Baehr