Best Italian: J. Devoti Trattoria Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen J. Devoti Trattoria. J. Devoti Trattoria (5100 Daggett Avenue, 314-773-5553) may be an Italian restaurant on the Hill, but it is anything but a “Hill Italian restaurant.” Instead of Provel-covered, red-sauce pastas and sweet vinaigrette-saturated salads, chef and owner Anthony Devoti stays true to the way they do it in the old country, offering a menu that changes every day to reflect the best of what’s available from local farms.



Ever since he opened his former restaurant, Five Bistro, in 2006, Devoti has been quietly turning out some of the best dishes in the area — elegant yet approachable, impeccably executed yet unfussy, his food is a master class in farm-to-table dining. Whether it’s a pizza topped with housemade sausage, handmade ricotta and mushroom ravioli, or Devoti’s legendary pork and beef burger that should be brought up in conversation as the town’s best cheeseburger, J. Devoti delights at every turn. Add to this a thoughtful, dignified kids’ menu that tells you you’re welcome to enjoy a great meal in a lovely dining room with the littles, and you have a perfect restaurant that can be as family friendly as it is a romantic spot for date night. It doesn’t get any more Italian than that. —Cheryl Baehr Previous Winners 2021 Noto

2020 Peno Soul Food

2015 Acero

Food & Drink Mask mandates may be a thing of the past, dining rooms are at full capacity and diners have come back out in full force. If you’re on the receiving end of the service industry, you’d be tempted to think that the pandemic is over with restaurants basking in a Roaring ’20s-style resurgence fueled by the public’s unquenchable thirst for merriment.



But while it’s true that the demand side of the equation has not simply recovered but grown even stronger since before the COVID-19 outbreak, things have not returned to normal for the industry itself — not even close. Staff shortages, which have stressed nearly every restaurant to the breaking point, signal a long-time-coming systemic reckoning wherein service-industry employees are pushing back against an old-fashioned and, at worst, abusive culture.



Supply-chain breakdowns mean that restaurants — especially immigrant-owned mom-and-pop shops — have a difficult time sourcing what they need to run their businesses. Price increases are being disproportionately absorbed by restaurants, which know that they need to charge $22 for cheeseburgers but equally know their customers won’t stomach the cost. Add to this a stressed and exhausted dining public that pushes the limits of the now-outdated adage “the customer is always right,” and you get a situation where many in the industry are asking themselves why in the hell they are even in this business.



The following places remind us why. In looking at the names that make up the Best of St. Louis Food and Drink for 2022, what’s striking is not a particular dish, a well-balanced cocktail or a stunning view but the sheer grit demonstrated by the people behind each of these places. That they have the strength to persevere in the face of such difficulty is more than impressive — it’s the most honest form of hospitality there is. —Cheryl Baehr



*Due to the volatility in the restaurant industry, please always call or check a restaurant’s website before going.

Best Place to Dine Alone: Little Fox Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Little Fox When Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456) got written up in the New York Times last fall as one of “the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants of 2021,” it made what had been a tough reservation suddenly near impossible. The friendly corner bistro in the Fox Park neighborhood was deluged with food lovers from across the metro area — and even a full month out, diners might consider themselves lucky to score a reservation at the ungodly-for-St. Louis hour of 9 p.m. But! Little Fox has a little secret, and that’s the bar. You can order the full menu there, and even on weekends, eating there tends to be a surprisingly pleasant, jostle-free experience. You might well land a pair of barstools à deux. But why bring your date when you could simply soak in the surroundings? The bartenders here are excellent at gauging your mood and giving you as much space or attention as you desire. Did we mention this is one of the most vibrant and delicious restaurants around? Who needs a dining companion when you can take down the crispy artichokes and sop up every last bite of the little gem salad’s buttermilk vinaigrette all by yourself? Eating solo is one of the most indulgent ways to experience one of the city’s best restaurants. —Sarah Fenske

Best Cocktails: Sophie's Artist Lounge Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Matthew Washausen Sophie's Artist Lounge There are great cocktails. There are amazingly crafted cocktails. There are even artistic cocktails. Then there are cocktails that are little delicious gems. That’s what Sophie’s Artist Lounge (3333 Washington Avenue, 314-710-5647) has on offer. Take, for example, the Stallion — a gin cocktail with Ancho Reyes Verde, grapefruit juice, spiced honey, club soda and grapefruit bitters — which combines the slap-in-your-face tartness of the grapefruit with the mellifluous notes of honey into a balanced act that’s dangerously drinkable. Or take a gander at the aptly named Kick in the Head: cognac, Averna and orgeat together with Blueprint’s cold-brew coffee and coffee bitters. The booziness of the cognac set against the coffee is enough to wake the dead (but they’ll thank you for the draught). There’s even a nonalcoholic cocktail that combines pineapple, lemon, lime and mint with ginger beer for an island-themed easy-drinking offering. Not that it matters when drinks are this good, but Sophie’s offers them all for $12, which means you can indulge in as many different cocktail treats (within reason) as you’d like without breaking the bank. —Jessica Rogen

Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen The Stellar Hog's corned beef brisket is some of the best bar food you will find in St. Louis. If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Breakfast: Bowood by Niche Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Bowood by Niche Less a place to go for a bite to eat than an opportunity to bask in nature’s splendor, Bowood by Niche (4605 Olive Street, 314-454-6868) is a true culinary oasis. Located inside the stunningly beautiful, glass-enclosed Bowood Farms garden center in the Central West End, the restaurant feels like the culinary gem of the Garden of Eden. In such a lovely setting, you’d expect the atmosphere to shine more than the food, but thanks to chef Koda Williams, it’s the opposite.



The talented Williams was chosen to head the restaurant’s culinary operations after his boss, Niche Food Group’s Gerard Craft, took over the space last year. On Williams’ watch, the restaurant’s breakfast menu has become the food equivalent of a warm hug filled with so much love it transcends the traditional daytime-fare playbook. Familiar items such as eggs Benedict become transcendent in Williams’ capable hands; flawlessly poached eggs, prosciutto, brown-butter hollandaise and toasted semolina bread elevate the brunch classic, while rustic, blueberry-flecked buttermilk pancakes provide easy morning comfort.



Even a dish as humble as oatmeal is revelatory, served in a deep-blue Le Creuset and topped with brown sugar, apples, dried and jammed fruit, almonds, almond milk and cultured butter. Like all of Bowood’s breakfast fare, it’s a dish worthy of its gorgeous digs. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Brunch: Beast Butcher & Block Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick MABEL SUEN BEAST Butcher & Block There’ve been a lot of losses in the restaurant business over the past few years. Late-night dining and drinking have become things of the past, hard-copy menus have turned into QR codes and opening hours have been cut to deal with staffing shortages. However, one of the more subtle losses is the disappearance of one of weekend dining’s most beloved traditions: the brunch buffet. It’s an understandable void but one that David and Meggan Sandusky were determined to fill safely when they reopened their live-fire brunch buffet at Beast Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003). Available every Sunday, this stunning spread showcases all that is beautiful about the quintessential breakfast buffet — eggs, homemade biscuits, potatoes, veggies and fruit — but what makes it special is that it offers these staples alongside Beast’s world-class smoked meats. You haven’t lived until you’ve had Beast’s bacon; though when it’s an all-you-can-eat option, you have to be careful not to overindulge lest you shorten your time here on earth. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Burger: Jack Nolen's Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Mabel Suen Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

Best Cheeseburger, Plant-Based: Station No. 3 Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Lulu Nix Station No. 3 The Station No. 3 (1956 Utah Street, 314-925-8883) cheeseburger is one of the best burgers in the city. A perfect mix of high concept and homespun, this soon-to-be classic has the texture of what would be on offer at a greasy-spoon diner but with the perfectly seasoned and spiced flavor profile of a burger that tastes like it ought to cost twice as much as this one does. The burger is rounded out by jalapeños that pack a low-key punch that doesn’t overwhelm the smoked aioli. What is the patty made out of? You’ll just have to guess. “We kind of keep it a secret,” says general manager Michael Auman, who adds it isn’t black bean or lentil based. Maybe after I enjoy a few more I’ll be able to venture a guess. Luckily, the burger manages to be filling while not sitting heavy in your stomach or sending you into a food coma. —Ryan Krull

Best Chicken Wings: Three Kings Best Of St. Louis

2022

Food & Drink

Staff Pick Courtesy Three Kings Three Kings' chicken wings. Three Kings (multiple locations including 6307 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-721-3388) has the kind of chicken wings that keep you up at night, laying in bed, thinking about the savory Buffalo sauce, the crispy breading, the juicy chicken. Or maybe that’s just me. But the point still stands: These are not normal Buffalo chicken wings. These are chicken wings you could lose sleep over. Each order is a pound, and the wings seem to last forever. Even when you’re finished, the taste of the Buffalo sauce lingers. And we haven’t even talked about the Spicy Thai wings. Three Kings connoisseurs will argue for hours about which is better. Here’s the secret: It doesn’t matter. Their wings are unmatched in St. Louis. Located in several locations including the heart of the Loop, Three Kings seems like just a normal pub. It is a normal pub –– full of wooden booths, lots of TVs and lots of burgers. But it also happens to have world-class wings. —Benjamin Simon