When Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456) got written up in the New York Times last fall as one of “the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants of 2021,” it made what had been a tough reservation suddenly near impossible. The friendly corner bistro in the Fox Park neighborhood was deluged with food lovers from across the metro area — and even a full month out, diners might consider themselves lucky to score a reservation at the ungodly-for-St. Louis hour of 9 p.m. But! Little Fox has a little secret, and that’s the bar. You can order the full menu there, and even on weekends, eating there tends to be a surprisingly pleasant, jostle-free experience. You might well land a pair of barstools à deux. But why bring your date when you could simply soak in the surroundings? The bartenders here are excellent at gauging your mood and giving you as much space or attention as you desire. Did we mention this is one of the most vibrant and delicious restaurants around? Who needs a dining companion when you can take down the crispy artichokes and sop up every last bite of the little gem salad’s buttermilk vinaigrette all by yourself? Eating solo is one of the most indulgent ways to experience one of the city’s best restaurants. —Sarah Fenske

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

