7348 Manchester Avenue, 314-645-1122
Runner-Up: Silver Lady
6364 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-0704
Let’s face it: The lure of convenience with Amazon or your local big-box behemoth is real. Yet St. Louis has great boutiques where you can snag much better, more unique finds, from sleek, retro furniture to designer duds on the cheap to cheeky mugs and T-shirts for the bad boss in all of us. You just have to put in the work. Shopping local is a treasure hunt, and the fun involves not just finding items within the store, but finding the stores themselves. These hidden gems are sprinkled around the city for you to discover. And once you do, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is staying right here in St. Louis to support your neighbor. Pop in, say hi to the proprietors, and let yourself discover something new. —Rosalind Early
Protagonist Cafe.
The pandemic hurt a lot of what we hold dear: gatherings with friends and family, indoor dining, small businesses. Yet despite all odds, a slew of new independent bookstores have opened in St. Louis, and we love to see it. In May, Ymani Wince brought the Noir Bookshop (2317 Cherokee Street, no phone) to Cherokee Street. Noir, which is French for black, features books relevant to the Black experience. Its south-city neighbor Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe (1976 Arsenal Street, 314-925-8087) opened the previous fall in Benton Park, stocking only titles from independent bookstores and publishers. Readers hungry for more than prose can also grab some food: Spine serves pastries from Delish, sandwiches from Elaine’s and beverages from Blueprint Coffee and Big Heart Tea. For bibliophiles looking for a more robust beverage menu, Protagonist Cafe (1700 South Ninth Street, 314-833-3085) opened in Soulard just before the pandemic, serving lattes, pour-overs and espresso alongside a collection of over 5,000 used books. And in St. Louis County, specialty store Betty’s Books (10 Summit Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-279-1731) opened in late 2021, bringing comics, graphic novels, children’s literature and manga to Webster Groves. —Monica Obradovic
Swade.
Multiple locations including 6166 Delmar Boulevard, 314-924-6502
Runner-Up: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis
5501 Chippewa Street, 314-330-2118
Multiple locations including 22 North Euclid Avenue, 314-899-0966
Runner-Up: The Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa
Two locations including 5289 Highway N, Cottleville; 636-625-0030
17073 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-705-6519
Runner-Up: Aiello’s Cigar Bar
5286 Highway N, Cottleville; 636-441-0994
Flowers and Weeds.
3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887
Runner-Up: Garden Heights Nursery
1605 South Big Bend Boulevard, 314-645-7333
9273 Manchester Road, 314-962-2422
Runner-Up: Telle Tire
Multiple locations including 1323 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-8734
17073 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-705-6519
Runner-Up: Mr. Nice Guy
Multiple locations including 8506 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-736-4121
The Biannual Exhibit displays work from local artists, rotating artwork out every spring and fall.
3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, 314-561-0033
Runner-Up: The Last Hotel
1501 Washington Avenue, 314-390-2500