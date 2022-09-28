Best Of 2022

Best of St. Louis 2022: Surviving and Thriving
The last two years were a damn jungle. COVID-19 tore through the population, burned out the medical profession, shuttered businesses and drove us into hiding. If that wasn’t enough, there were murder hornets, floods, wildfires, the resurrection of the Loop Trolley, Eric Greitens’ big comeback attempt, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade ...

Yet, somehow, so many St. Louisans tore through the vines, cleared the underbrush and toughed it out — emerging stronger than ever. And so this year, our Best Of St. Louis issue celebrates St. Louis survivors: people, places, businesses and scenes that made it through the craziness or maybe even got started because of it.

This year we celebrate that indie bookshops are all the rage, Red Hot Riplets are infused with THC, activists are fighting for our rights, and our neighbor Kansas made the right call protecting access to abortion. (Drink it in, Kansas — probably the last time this will happen.) And we celebrate the people who are boosting our city, including renowned poet Dana Levin, comedian Nikki Glaser, and memoirist Gabe Montesanti.

Yes, we are battle scarred; yes, we are still concerned about, well, everything. But so many people in this city are seizing the opportunity to construct a new normal — and thriving. There is Larry Lunceford, still trucking his cart to the Grove to sell hot food to late-night revelers. There’s Kendele Noto Sieve, who took a gamble opening a sophisticated Italian restaurant in St. Peters. Or Rob Connoley, who takes local to a whole different level with his forage-focused tasting menus. (And hey, what better person to schmooze with at the alleged end of the world than the guy who knows how to forage food?) They’re taking the jungle that we all came through and taming it into a garden.

This year, we honor the best of St. Louis in five categories: People & Places, Sports & Recreation, Arts & Entertainment, Goods & Services and Food & Drink. Here, you’ll read about remarkable St. Louisans. Many of us have been through a lot, but it’s made us stronger and wiser for the next step, and that’s what going from surviving to thriving is all about.

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

