Best Poet: Dana Levin

A distinguished writer in residence at Maryville University, Dana Levin is a far cry from the cerebral intellectual you might conjure up when you think of a great poet. Unlike other luminaries from St. Louis’ long history as a literary center, she’s feisty and warm and funny and has yet to adopt a fake British accent (looking at you, Tom Eliot). But Levin’s new collection — her fifth, and the first largely written in her newly adopted Midwestern city after years in California and New Mexico — has garnered acclaim that puts her firmly in the company of the city’s all-time greats. Now Do You Know Where You Are earned raves from both the New York Times and the New Yorker and was one of NPR’s best books of 2022. Even more exciting for us locals: A great deal of the book was inspired by St. Louis, including a memorable poem about visiting Eliot’s birthplace: “It’s exciting to be living in the city that birthed / T.S. Eliot / even though he was a casual / anti-Semite,” Levin writes, only to announce herself: “I stand here DLev, / one of the roughs — aspirated, liberally / educated, / shtetl-fed.” DLev, we’re lucky to have you. —Sarah Fenske

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

