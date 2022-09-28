Sports and Recreation Homegrown comedian Kathleen Madigan once described St. Louis as a “beer-drinking, cigarette-smoking, meat-eating town. We are so unhealthy that my youngest sister moved to Seattle and when she got there she saw everyone on bicycles, and she just assumed they’d all gotten DUIs.” OK, we aren’t known for being the healthiest city in the country, but we are avid about our outdoor activities. How else do you explain all the parks, the miles of bike trails and the outstate recreation areas that people flock to every summer? Plus, we are a town that loves our sports. The Cardinals and the Blues are part of the city’s beating heart, and we’re sure to add the returning Battlehawks (or whatever our XFL team name ends up being) and St. Louis City SC to the mix. And while some of us are more outdoorsy than others, you can still get your recreation indoors, with options from bowling to pinball to darts. So for those of you who ride bikes even when you don’t have a DUI, this list is for you. —Rosalind Early

Best Blues Player: Robert Thomas

Staff Pick Scott Rovak/Getty Images/Courtesy St. Louis Blues Robert Thomas. Hokey is often a blur of blue and white on the ice in the Enterprise Center, but if you see a flash of skates as the puck sinks into the net, chances are they belong to Robert Thomas. A breakout star this past year, Thomas scored a rousing 20 goals throughout his time on the ice, securing his spot as the best hope for the Blues’ future. Now freshly signed to an eight-year deal, the Canadian-born forward boasts a wicked shot-on-goal and an eye on the puck, proving an essential part of both defense and offense. General manager Doug Armstrong compared signing him to a long-term deal to the previous commitments he secured from Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko. Here’s hoping Thomas, too, will lead the team to the Stanley Cup. —Jenna Jones

Best New Stadium: Centene Stadium

Staff Pick Monica Obradovic Centene Stadium. This one was tough to choose. I mean, where can we find a new stadium in St. Louis? Like, a new stadium that could possibly transform St. Louis, revitalize an overlooked part of downtown and host a world-class sports team? We had to dig, but, in the end, we chose the $457.8 million, 22,500-seat stadium being built in Downtown West and already reshaping the neighborhood. You know, the one that will host St. Louis’ newest professional sports team — the St. Louis City SC. Set to open in 2023, Centene Stadium (2100 Market Street) will host Major League Soccer’s 28th franchise and St. Louis’ first in America’s top soccer league. It’s also going to be a badass stadium, with no fan more than 120 feet from the field. Local artist Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin is in charge of the match-day music and is sourcing a fan-curated playlist. All of these things suggest one of the most intimate, raucous and fun-filled soccer-watching experiences in the country. Centene Stadium is going to be loud, it’s going to be all ours — and we can’t wait. —Benjamin Simon

Best Darts: Blueberry Hill

Staff Pick Courtesy Blueberry Hill Blueberry Hill dart league. Late night on the Loop. You’re not done drinking, but feel like being low-key. Where do you go? Our answer is Blueberry Hill (6504 Delmar, University City; 314-727-4444), and while you order a drink at the bar, you also ask for darts. They give you some steel-tipped doozies, because Blueberry Hill is not afraid of drunk people throwing pointy projectiles. Head over to the Dart Room with its four boards (one is usually open), ask someone how to keep score (Oh, you know how to score a game of darts? Well excuse us!) and get to throwing. It’s a great way to meet people (see: asking how to keep score), and you may get the thrill of throwing a few bull’s eyes. If you are a real dart master, Blueberry Hill has a dart league and hosts the oldest and largest pub dart tournament in North America. So whether you’re just whiling away the time with friends when your main purpose is to drink or you’re hitting the triple-ring blindfolded, this is a good place to play. —Rosalind Early

Best Pinball: Up-Down St. Louis

Staff Pick KATIE COUNTS Up-Down St. Louis. Pinball, the classic arcade game invented in 1930 and widely associated with the ’80s (along with Pac-Man and Frogger), is hip again. You can find the proof at Up-Down St. Louis (405 North Euclid Avenue, 314-449-1742), an arcade bar located in the Central West End. Most nights, you’ll find hordes of millennials and older Gen Zers crowded around the bar’s three pinball machines, $6 ciders in hand. The machines have enough flashing lights, metal springs and neon paint to ruin one’s night vision for a few minutes. Up-Down also features more than 60 additional arcade games to crank up that ’80s and ’90s childhood nostalgia, including Skee-Ball, Dance Dance Revolution and Mortal Kombat. —Olivia Poolos

Best Skateboard Park: SK8 Liborius

Staff Pick Courtesy Mission Taco Joint SK8 Liborius. St. Louis’ best house of worship just keeps getting better. Fans of SK8 Liborius (1850 Hogan Street, no phone) have long known it’s one of the finest places in town to fall off your skateboard in service of the Lord (Dark or otherwise), thanks to the labor transforming the 133-year-old church into the jaw-dropping and fully skatable work of art it is today. Now word of its architectural wonders is getting out to those who don’t skate as well. That’s in part due to a partnership with Mission Taco Joint, whose Frontside Grind taco sees a portion of its proceeds donated to the nonprofit behind the “skate church.” That money will help the SK8 Liborius team, which includes skaters, current and former members of the Cassilly Crew that built City Museum, and volunteers who have expanded the church’s mission to include an art, music and education center dubbed Liborius Urban Art Studios. It’s welcome news for the up-and-coming St. Louis Place neighborhood — news for which residents, artists and skateboarders alike are feeling truly blessed. —Daniel Hill