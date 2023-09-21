Best Bluegrass Party

Back Alley Grass Festival in Waterloo, Illinois

Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Back Alley Grass Festival.
Steve Leftridge
Back Alley Grass Festival.

St. Louis is brimming with top-shelf bluegrass, and no single place has showcased that talent better than the Back Alley Grass Festival over in Waterloo, Illinois. Curated by Justin Schmidt at Vintage Wine Bar, the three-day festival over the first weekend in June was the peak picking party of the summer of 2023. Across two open-air stages and a third under the bar's covered patio, with no overlapping music, the Back Alley Grass Festival offered non-stop sunshine, libations and killer music from the full range of traditional bluegrass and newgrass artists, including hot daytime sets from flatpicking champ Graham Curry and the Missouri Fury, as well as rockgrass faves Clusterpluck and Americana heroes the Mighty Pines, followed by mind-expanding evening sets from One Way Traffic and the Hillbenders of Springfield, Missouri. For wall-to-wall G runs, jams and generous pours, Back Alley is tough to beat and well-worth the drive. —Steve Leftridge

