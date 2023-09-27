musicattheintersection.org

Music at the Intersection's 2022 iteration — its second ever, and the first that was not encumbered by a global pandemic — was a smash hit, a boutique festival that brought large crowds to Grand Center and proved that St. Louis can be a destination for this kind of event. With a lineup that included Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington, the fest perfectly occupied the space where neo-soul, jazz and hip-hop intersect, making for an inclusive affair that attracted a rich diversity of attendees. This year's lineup proved decisively that such success was no fluke, with people once again flocking to Grand Center in droves to catch sets by such luminaries as Smino, Masego, Snarky Puppy, Thundercat and Herbie Hancock, as well as dozens more. Organizers promised in the run-up to the event that they'd double down on what made the previous year such a hit, saying that they had no desire to mess with success. That strategy proved to be most wise, resulting in a full weekend of fun for blissful music lovers from St. Louis and beyond. As long as they keep delivering on all these fronts — and there's no reason to think they won't — we'll celebrate every year they decide to grace us with one of the city's finest events. —Daniel Hill