Yes, the best shows will move you to your feet, and yes, the most unforgettable concerts are the ones that end with encore after encore until the wee hours of the morning. But let's face it: When you reach your age of, er, maturity, sometimes the only way you're going to get on board for live music is if the start time is reasonable, you can be guaranteed a seat and a server is on hand to bring you a drink. Yes, we are officially middle-aged, but we bet some people you know are, too. For people like us, City Winery is a wonderful gift. The new venue at City Foundry has the sort of brick-walled vibe that screams "urban" and "cool," but it also makes things super easy for your suburban friends. The bathrooms are clean, the servers provide regular refills on the big glass water bottles provided to each party, and there's even a food menu. And did we mention shows start at the marvelously bedtime-friendly times of 7 or 8 or 9 p.m.? Yes, we are middle-aged. But that doesn't mean we have to give up live music. City Winery makes it easy. —Sarah Fenske