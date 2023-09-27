3108 Morgan Ford Road, localharvestgrocery.com
Without a doubt, longtime Tower Grove South grocer Local Harvest is the best health food store in the St. Louis region. It has all the trappings of what you'd expect from a nutritional giant: plentiful supplements sold alongside oddities such as sipping apple cider vinegar, raw honey and bee pollen; crunchy groceries that take the form of obscure ancient grains, handmade granola, vegan jerky and fresh local produce; and sustainable products like bath goodies and vinegar-based cleaning supplies. But it also has way more than what you'd expect. There's the weekly CSA, the cheeses and other dairy products from Missouri producers and the extensive locally raised meat selection that ranges widely from bison to sausage. There's also an array of vegan-friendly grocery items such as coconut yogurt, tofu and non-dairy milk. Almost everything in the store is arguably healthy, except for maybe the large wine and beer selection and pastry case by the register — but those things are good for the soul, so let's just say everything. —Jessica Rogen
3431 Locust Street, epiphanyboutique.bigcartel.com
Shopping in St. Louis for something to wear for a special event often means a trip to the county. But ditch that commute and look no further than Epiphany Boutique. The Midtown shop offers sophisticated dresses and one-of-a-kind shoes, as well as casual wear including jeans and rompers, with price tags that won't put a strain on your wallet. Epiphany's selection truly caters to all, with sizes ranging from small to 3XL. What's more, the staff members are kind and always willing to help. —Monica Obradovic
3730 Foundry Way, Suite 188; momoderne.com
Once the shining star of Crestwood (after KSHE, of course), MoModerne recently moved from a small display space on Watson Road to the up-and-coming shopping village at City Foundry. On Foundry Way, MoModerne now has room to display the majority of its current collection. The industrial warehouse space with huge windows complements the mid-century modern design of the pieces on offer, and the vibe is kept retro with a large collection of George Nelson bubble lamps lighting the space from above. If you need a vintage couch with clean lines or a perfectly throwback dining set, MoModerne should be your first stop. —Jaime Lees
1267 South Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves; greengoose.com
The Green Goose is inconspicuously nested in a strip mall that doesn't turn heads. But give it a closer look, because Green Goose is a mid-century modern mecca. The showroom is packed with staged living rooms that look as if they were cut from vintage editions of Better Homes & Gardens. Rare is a blank space, as second-hand art and rugs bedeck the walls and floor. Every piece in the gallery is elevated, and naturally they have the prices to match. Even so, the quality of the items makes them a bargain. New pieces cycle in daily, and Green Goose's most loyal patrons know to arrive early to eye the best selection. —Scout Hudson
Multiple locations, propercannabis.com
Combining a menagerie of products produced in-house with curation of other great Missouri brands on the shelves, plus sleek dispensary spaces your judgmental mother and father would love, as well as state-wide events, Proper does it properly. The company is vertically integrated, so it has in-house brands such as Honeybee Edibles, Ratio Vapes and Good Night Gummies in addition to growing flower, making hash and stuffing pre-rolls. And how could we forget that Proper also sells clones that you can grow at home? From our experiences purchasing dispensary flower, the consistency of Proper's robust genetic catalog is a big plus. After starting with two physical locations in Missouri, Proper has expanded to five total including one in Kansas City. Let's see what else Proper has in store for the Show-Me State. —Graham Toker
The trichrome wizards at Headchange make the intimidating world of hash accessible in Missouri. Don't have a rig to rip clouds of their live sugar or live badder? It makes some tasty cartridges, too. And you'll know the vibes of what you're smoking with hilarious tasting notes. Its Instagram page features peeks behind the scenes plus updates of new flavors and where to find them. Our favorite aspect of Headchange? It provides a spreadsheet of every hash rosin they've released, so you can go back and see the cultivar, genotypes, THC and other cannabinoid percentages and the terpene profile. Headchange, we salute you. —Graham Toker
11659 Gravois Road, schaeferhobby.com
Whether you're looking for felt or googly eyes for puppets, miniatures for your model train, or modeling clay and fake rocks for a school diorama, you couldn't pick a better place to go than Schaefer's Hobby Shop. There's a reason this family-owned business is still thriving after 70-plus years, even with a host of chains (Michael's and Hobby Lobby among them) hanging out their shingle right down the street. They have every single thing that you could want and possibly even more, from beads and feathers to miniature animals to a staggering array of craft kits and even games, Legos and toys. (Seriously, parents of grade school kids could happily do all their Christmas shopping here.) Customer service is just as helpful as you want it to be, with associates making clear they're ready to help — but also willing to leave you alone if you want to spend 30 minutes weighing your choices in the glue aisle. —Sarah Fenske
Records, antiques and more, oh my! For fans of the eclectic, Frenchtown Records is the perfect one-stop shop. The store on the edge of Soulard adds a third level to the typical vinyl shop "buy and sell" model — repair. Whether it's vintage turntables or old speakers, blown woofers and tweaked tweeters, they are no match for Frenchtown's in-house expert, "The Repair da Vinci" Bill Huber. Befitting its eccentricity, Frenchtown is also equipped to get antique clocks back to ticking. With vintage wonders sitting beside albums ranging from chart-toppers to underground nuggets of gold, you're sure to find something you didn't know you needed. —Scout Hudson
2608 Cherokee Street, butterloveskin.com
In 2014, after years of dry skin, La'Crassia Wilderness took matters into her own hands and began experimenting with butters and oils in a kitchen turned at-home lab. This June, her company Butter Love Skin opened up shop on Cherokee Street, offering a flagship for her all-natural skincare products, which are also offered in 140 retail locations in 40 states. Butter Love Skin welcomes its customers with a homey atmosphere and a vision rooted in self-love and empowerment — one balm, bath or butter at a time. And the rest, Wilderness says, is herstory. —Nina Giraldo
1225 South Florissant Road, Cool Valley; svdpstlouis.org
A lot goes into making a thrift store great. You want to go to a store that's clean, has great selection, is affordable and boasts a mission that will make you feel good about the money you're spending. St. Vincent de Paul checks all the boxes. This outlet thrift store in north St. Louis County has a wide selection of furniture, clothes and housewares, all without Goodwill or Savers prices. You're bound to find something worth taking home, and you can feel especially good knowing that your purchase goes toward St. Vincent de Paul's mission to provide assistance to those who need it most. —Monica Obradovic