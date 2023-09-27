koredehouse.com

Ronke Faleti is a busy lawyer, mom and wife (her husband Yinka was the Democratic nominee for Missouri Secretary of State in 2020). She didn't need a side gig. But she knew that St. Louis women needed her — or, more specifically, needed a third place. As she describes it, that's a place that isn't work or home, a place to "recharge, exchange ideas, build relationships and reduce loneliness." A place where you can bring your kids, but only because there's an on-site babysitter. A place where you can be alone and take a deep breath or find friends who help carry that weight. Korédé House, which she opened in the family's former home in the Central West End, is the club she created to provide that space. Women can purchase a membership to access everything from four hours of childcare a day to a nap lounge, for when you desperately need a rest, but no one at home will let you get it. It's the sort of brilliant idea that makes a busy mom immediately say, "Why didn't I think of that?" The good news is that Faleti did, she ran with it and now you don't have to. You have enough on your plate. How nice that she put one more thing on hers! —Sarah Fenske