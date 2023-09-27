Part of the job of an alt-weekly is to take cheap shots at the local daily, but that can be a difficult proposition in St. Louis. Not only is the Post-Dispatch a good paper most of the time, but most of the people who work for it are smart, friendly and, in this town where everybody knows everybody else, our actual neighbors. Fortunately for us at the RFT, recent years provided one exception to that: editorial page editor Tod Robberson, who managed to unite politicians and readers alike in disdain and provided enough bad takes to keep us hopping — even while living in Connecticut. Yes, really: He moved there for his wife's job two years ago, and strangely, his bosses agreed to let him telecommute. Since that time, his editorials only grew more distant from local realities. The endlessly self-satisfied Pulitzer Prize winner never skipped a chance to blame local progressives for problems long preceding their rise to power or take a cheap shot at the powerful Black women who represent St. Louis at City Hall and in the halls of Congress. Alas for our career as half-assed journalism critics, Robberson finally had enough of opining on things he knew nothing about and retired. His final act was one last column about his glory days as a foreign correspondent and his brave willingness to take on sacred cows such as local politicians (so daring!) and then poof! off to Connecticut for good, never to darken St. Louis' discourse again. Is it too catty to note that he didn't even need a moving truck? —Sarah Fenske