Union Loafers makes outstanding pizza. Its Little Gem salad sets the standard for all other salads in St. Louis, its chicken and rice soup is the area’s purest bowl of comfort, and its chocolate chip cookie is a masterpiece of the form. With so many delights on offer, you’d be forgiven for thinking of Union Loafers as simply a restaurant and not, first and foremost, the world-class bakery that it is. Bread is the foundation of everything at Union Loafers, beginning with co-owner Ted Wilson’s training at Brooklyn’s acclaimed Sullivan Street Bakery. Together with business partner Sean Netzer, Wilson opened Union Loafers as a way to bring truly outstanding, naturally leavened bread to St. Louis, garnering legions of followers for its various sourdough styles, including the Light and Mild, which has a crackery crust and almost custard-like crumb interior. Its marble rye, semolina and oat porridge are equally spectacular, reminding diners of what real bread tastes like. That you can enjoy a slice, slathered in salted, cultured butter and served alongside the best chicken soup of your life, only adds to the joy.

The St. Louis outpost of the Austin, Texas-based boutique theater chain Alamo Drafthouse sets itself apart from its basic competitors by creating a complete entertainment experience for cinephiles and food lovers alike. While it seems like every theater brand has upped its food and beverage game from the stale popcorn and overpriced sodas that were once standard moviegoing fare, Alamo Drafthouse offers truly exceptional in-theater dining and drink options that you’d seek out even outside the theater setting. But what makes this jewel of City Foundry so special is that it has not forgotten why it was founded in the first place; Alamo Drafthouse will always be, first and foremost, a place where movie lovers can come together around a shared love of film. Whether it’s an indie flick or a mega-blockbuster offered with a themed menu, this vital part of the St. Louis entertainment scene will, unquestionably, remind you of the joy of the big screen.

For 37 seasons, Stages has brought St. Louis Broadway-quality productions — a commitment that has allowed the company to grow from a few part-time employees to a nationally recognized operation that is the region’s top employer of union actors. Located inside the gorgeous Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Stages is essential theater-going, whether it’s staging something as timeless as Aida, culturally significant as In the Heights or whimsical as Karate Kid: The Musical. And while the company is known for what it does on the stage, its commitment to musical theater goes far beyond what happens at showtime. The company is the area’s premiere educator of aspiring talent through its Performing Arts Academy, which dedicates itself year-round to ensuring that a joy for musical theater continues to get passed down to the next generation. Stages is much more than a place to enjoy a great show; it’s a civic institution.

In 1916 crowds gathered on a grassy part of Forest Park to enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, knowing that they were witnessing something special but never imagining that they were sitting on the grounds that would one day grow into a world-class theater venue. In its 100 seasons, that venue, the Muny, has become much more than a place to take in Broadway performances under the stars; it’s a bona fide civic and cultural good that exists for the people. As the largest outdoor musical theater in North America, this means existing for all of its people; most shows are family-friendly, and theater lovers of all ages are encouraged to experience this timeless art form and walk away inspired to act, sing, write and explore their own creativity. What’s so special about the Muny is that it offers this experience to anyone who’s interested, even if they can’t afford a ticket. One of the venue’s most beloved traditions are its free seats: Nine rows — more than 1,400 seats — set aside for every performance take financial status out of the equation of deciding whether to attend a show. This accessibility makes the Muny one of the region’s most inclusive entertainment experiences.

More than a few eyebrows were raised when it was announced that an abandoned outlet mall on the western edge of Chesterfield would become home to a music venue — one that would draw both national acts and (equally hard to believe) St. Louis music lovers who live east of I-270. Two years later, the Factory has proven that adage about how if you build it, they will come beyond anyone’s imagination, providing a truly outstanding concert-going experience. Part of this is the design; at 52,000 square feet, the venue is big enough to draw top talent but not so big as to lose an intimate feel. Because it was built from the ground up, it was able to take performers and audience members into consideration throughout the design process, offering state-of-the-art sound, lighting and amenities. That you can get Rock Star Tacos while listening to everyone from the Smile to Buddy Guy is the cherry on top.

Once upon a time there was a neighborhood in St. Louis that served as a welcoming gathering place for the area’s LGBTQIA+ community. While over the years, the Grove’s identity as St. Louis’ essential gayborhood has been replaced with its reputation as a more generic party spot, Rehab St. Louis serves as an important reminder of the area’s foundation of inclusivity. Founded in 2012, this come-as-you-are spot is in the business of making everyone feel welcome thanks to its friendly bartenders who make everyone who walks through the door feel like a regular. The vibe is laidback at this self-described Cheers, though Rehab is serious about its philanthropic efforts and often supports local charities with special events and fundraisers. It’s the place to be, be seen and, most importantly, be yourself.

Best Antique Store Empoirum St. Louis Antiques 9410 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; emporiumstlouis.com READERS' CHOICE SPOTLIGHT Emporium St. Louis may be known for its neon-pink and black facade, but that color scheme is only part of its vibrancy. Beloved as one of the area’s oldest antique and vintage stores, this Rock Hill gem overflows with everything from ornate, old world furniture to cottagecore tchotchkes that, though once out of date, find new lives as their aesthetics come back in style. With an ever-changing inventory, helpful staff and an eBay store that allows you to treasure hunt from the comfort of your own home, emporium brings the joy of the search to you no matter how you prefer to shop. Though really, it’s hard to beat the thrill of sifting through its wares on site; you never know what this wonderful shop has in store until you start looking.

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

