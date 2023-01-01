Pappy's Smokehouse

Multiple locations including 3106 Olive Street, pappyssmokehouse.com

If St. Louis is considered one of the nation’s great barbecue towns, as it should be, credit goes to Pappy’s Smokehouse for putting it on the map. Founded in 2008 by Mike Emerson and John Matthews, the smokehouse — named after Emerson’s late brother — may not have been the first place to sell ‘cue in the Lou, but it set the tone for the city’s modern barbecue boom thanks to its dedication to quality and hospitality so genuine, you’re made to feel more like a longtime friend than a customer. Credit goes to Emerson and Matthews for doubling down on the “when we’re out, we’re out” philosophy that not only guarantees that guests get their smoked meats at their peak, but turns Pappy’s into an event where friendships are forged in line and snagging the last slab of ribs feels like winning the lottery. But Pappy’s is not a mere spectacle. The restaurant has achieved staying power because, year after year, it consistently puts out some of the best Memphis-style ribs in the country. They’re the standard against which all others in town are judged. Tear into one, and you understand why this is a very high bar.