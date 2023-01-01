Platypus

4501 Manchester Avenue, drinkplatypus.com

Platypus has only been open for two years, yet somehow, this something-for-everyone bar has managed to make St. Louisans wonder if there was ever a time before it. A neighborhood institution in the making, Platypus succeeds because it evokes a low-key, dive bar feel, even while serious cocktail firepower animates every drink it serves. Credit goes to owners Meredith Barry and Tony Saputo, who have brought their years of cocktail experience to bear and have instilled their perfectionist, yet hospitable, ethos in everyone who works for them. The result are cocktails — both full-strength, low-alcohol or zero-proof — that are wildly innovative but also designed to appeal to a wide range of drinkers. From boozy slushies to flawlessly executed French 75s to the most perfect daiquiri you’ll ever consume, Platypus nails the classics, even while its bartenders invent creative concoctions that are destined to become new favorites. What makes the place so special — besides the music, the vibe and that ridiculous popcorn chicken served at its food window — is that, no matter what your preferences, the bartenders somehow know how to translate that into a cocktail that feels tailor-made just for you. Because it is. Mindreaders, bartenders or a little bit of both? They’re mixing magic at this impossibly cool watering hole.