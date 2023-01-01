The Gramophone

4243 Manchester Avenue, gramophonestl.com

Way back when, the Gramophone was a concert venue that was more concerned with serving up a bill of talented acts than a great turkey and Swiss. That all changed in 2015 when the spot opted for a rebrand, converting itself from a music club into a sandwich pub dedicated to serving up the most delectable concoctions you can find between two slices of bread. Eight years later, the Gramophone is such an established part of the St. Louis dining scene, it’s hard to imagine that it was ever anything else. Its menu is an almost overwhelming assortment of wonderful sandwiches, from such simple joys as a turkey bacon melt or Philly cheesesteak to such outrageous assemblages as the Hamburger Helper-inspired the Helper, featuring seasoned ground beef and mac and cheese on a baguette, or the should-be-illegal Beefy Popper Crunch, which pairs roast beef and Provel with jalapeno popper soup and Old Vienna sweet and hot chips on a garlic-buttered baguette. These incredible delights are served throughout the day, but the Gramophone is especially beloved because it is one of the few places where you can grab a non-fast food meal until the wee hours of the morning. That you can soak up a night of imbibing with a steak and cheese is not just good business; it’s a public service.