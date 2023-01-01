Donut Drive-In

6525 Chippewa Street, donutdrivein.com

Like many folks who grew up on St. Louis’ south side, Donut Drive-In owner Kevin McKernan’s fondest childhood memories revolve around the little white shop on Chippewa. For seven decades, this institution has been a bastion of fried dough excellence, its vintage neon sign serving as a beacon for doughnut lovers and a reminder that, no matter how much the world changes, there are some things you can always count on. That’s why, in taking over the shop a couple of years ago, McKernan vowed to be a steward of its legacy, keeping everything exactly the same as it’s always been. He believes this consistency is the key to its success; the shop still hand-cuts its doughnuts and uses the same recipes that people have come to love over the years. But it’s the intangibles — those little touches that the shop has always done and still continues to do — that really give it its staying power. From putting smiley faces on long johns for the kids or knowing their regular’s orders before they can utter the words “apple fritter,” this beloved piece of St. Louis history will surely be responsible for making memories for decades to come.