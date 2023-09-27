It was a matchup long in the making. St. Louis' mighty Battlehawks had been slated to play its first game against its top rivals, the detestable Tampa Bay Vipers, way back in March 2020, but a global pandemic swept across the world mere days before the teams were set to square off at the Dome at America's Center, sparing the Floridians a humiliating defeat. The Vipers then fled to Las Vegas in the league shakeups that followed as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bought the team from Vince McMahon. But, as they say, you can run, but you can't hide. After obliterating the Vipers on its own turf in a 29-6 blowout on March 25, our beloved FightBirds were finally able to welcome the cowardly snakes to the City of St. Louis for a proper thrashing. What followed was the stuff of legend, with the home team coming from behind in the fourth quarter through a faked punt that gave way to an earth-shattering 64-yard touchdown. A last-second field goal tied the game, which then went into overtime — a first for any team in this iteration of XFL history. The mighty Battlehawks would ultimately prove victorious thanks to hometown hero Brian Hill, a Belleville native, who nailed a two-point attempt to bring home the win. While it's true that the league's incomprehensible playoff rules need addressing, at least we can say we took down our most hated rivals — and that's a bigger victory than any championship could ever deliver. —Daniel Hill