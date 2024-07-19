21 Best Squirters on OnlyFans Featuring Squirting OnlyFans Models in 2024

There's nothing hotter than watching a woman squirt. It's the ultimate proof of sexual prowess. Whether she's getting herself off to new heights or her partner is driving her over the edge, these squirting OnlyFans are here to show off.

#1. Lillyfee Squirt — Best Only Fans Squirt Doll

Features:

214,000 likes

465 videos

1,600 photos

$7.50 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About Lillyfee:

Lillyfee is a beautiful contrast of hyper-feminine looks set against a backdrop of heavily tattooed arms, legs, back and even her peachy bottom.

With more than 214,000 likes on OF, Lillyfee is one of the best squirting OnlyFans on the platform, but that’s not all she’s famous for.

Her blonde hair, full lips and oversized implants also draw a lot of attention from anyone she comes in contact with. Lillyfee wants to be your plaything and, as her explicit content demonstrates, is willing to satisfy all of your desires. Check out this hardcore Only Fans squirt model for yourself.

#2. Squirting Ahegao Elf — Best Ahegao Only Fans Squirt

Features:

149,000+ likes

927 photos

Ahegao model

$7.80 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About: Lana

Luscious Lana is both an ahegao and OnlyFans squirt model, which makes for an unusual and arousing combination. An ahegao model is someone who mimics the overly sexualized facial expressions of an anime or manga porn character.

But, when Lana isn’t crossing her eyes or squirting, this well-endowed, pretty blonde student works as a real-live Hooters waitress.

An OnlyFans squirter who likes to be watched while she gushes during her most intimate moments, Lana’s explicit content is testament to her skills.

#3. Sammy Girl 86 — Best Blonde Norwegian OnlyFans Squirter

Features:

94,400+ likes

Top 0.8% creators on OF

161 videos

335 photos

$49.99

Where to Follow:

About Sammy:

Beautiful blonde from Norway? Check! Uncensored photos and videos with wild content? Check! One of the best squirters on OnlyFans? Double check! With a bio like hers, it’s no wonder Sammy is one of the top 0.8% content creators on OnlyFans!

The fact that Sammy is completely uninhibited sexually and into multiplayer parties also adds more than a little “spice” to whatever this OnlyFans squirter is cooking up for her followers.

Sammy also offers free messages and promises to reply every day. And, while most of her content is included with a subscription, she does offer a few “special” sex tapes — if the price is right.

#4. Lily — Most Explicit Only Fans Squirt Model

Features:

365,300+ likes

177 photos

$18

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About Lily:

Right off the bat, Lily wants subscribers to know that what they are about to discover on her page is 100% explicit, which means you’re going to see every inch of her curvaceous body in action while taking part in some pretty wild sex acts.

Of course, Lily is also an OnlyFans squirt model so you already knew her content was going to be hot and steamy. Lucky subscribers to this squirt OnlyFans model’s page also have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with her and enjoy sexy personal audio messages, so make sure your phone is not on speaker mode!

#5. Lola — Best BBW Squirting OnlyFans Model

Features:

12,300 likes

197 videos

813 photos

BBW

Free

Where to Follow:

About Lola:

Lola is an OnlyFans squirting model with an all-natural, curvy body, including a big bust and bodacious bottom, and size 10 feet, so lots to love. This pretty blonde enjoys putting on live shows for her subscribers, both alone and with her sexy friends.

Lola’s content includes stimulating photos of her nude, dressed in provocative lingerie, and wearing costumes designed to show off her best assets. Of course, as a squirting OnlyFans model, there is always a little wet and wild action you won’t want to miss! Lola also offers fun ratings to her male fans.

Lola also has a paid VIP page where you’ll find even steamier content or, as she likes to call it, her BBW buffet!

#6. Daddy’s Girl — Best British OnlyFans Squirter

Features:

140,700 likes

Girlfriend experience

382 videos

1,000+ photos

Free

Where to Follow:

About Daddy’s Girl:

For being just 5'-3'' tall, this petite redhead packs a lot of wild action into a small package, albeit a very sexy small package. A 22-year-old British babe, Daddy’s Girl is an OnlyFans squirter with curves in all the right places, including a round peachy bottom, you’ll be dreaming of in your sleep.

Speaking of bottoms, Daddy’s Girl is into creating some pretty steamy content, so let your imagination run wild and, yes, we do mean THAT! One of the best squirting OnlyFans models on the platform, Daddy’s Girl is happy to collaborate with both boys and girls — sometimes all at the same time!

#7. Ella — Best Girl Next Door OnlyFans Squirter

Features:

240,500+ likes

178 videos

2,500 photos

$4.50 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About Ella:

Ella is an OnlyFans squirting model who not only looks like the innocent girl next door, she also stars in full length videos dedicated to, you guessed it, squirting, so kind of the best of both worlds.

Ella enjoys making wild content featuring explicit solo performances, physical intimacy with multiple partners and lewd lesbian collaborations steamy enough that followers will need a shower when they’re done — in more ways than one.

This best squirt OnlyFans model likes chatting with fans, who she says allow her the freedom to show the wild side she’s been waiting to unleash!

#8. Kai Goth — Most Goth Only Fans Squirt Model

Features:

392,100+ likes

779 videos

1,300 videos

Free

Where to Follow:

About Kai:

There’s not a whole lot we can say about Kai that won’t get us censored, so we’ll just say this best squirt OnlyFans model produces some pretty spicy content that will have you sweating from the heat!

With almost 400,000 likes on her page, Kai is one of the top 0% producers worldwide on the OF platform, which is an impressive accomplishment to say the least for this hot Latina girl. Kink and fetish friendly, this Only Fans squirt girl is as open minded as they come so let your imagination run wild.

Tattooed and into goth and Emo, Kai is the OnlyFans alternative model you’ve been waiting for!

#9. Dainty Wilder — Most Likes for an OnlyFans Squirter

Features:

2,3 million likes

610 videos

3,600 photos

$5 for 31 days

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About Dainty:

Dainty describes herself as a “squirting nympho,” which we can only imagine is just one of the reasons she has more than two million likes on her OnlyFans squirter page. Pretty, petite and provocative, Dainty is kink-friendly and into roleplay.

Her wild content highlights her intimate moments with both boys and girls, as well as her spicy videos showing off her squirting skills. Dainty also promises a new video every week, so fans always have something to look forward to.

Dainty loves to hookup with random strangers, so what are you waiting for? This OnlyFans squirt model might be right around the corner from you at this very moment, so subscribe to find out.

#10. Maeurn Smiles — Prettiest OnlyFans Squirter

Features:

2 million likes

551 videos

3,800 photos

$12

Subscription bundles

Where to Follow:

About Maeurn:

With long dark hair, big brown eyes and a petite body with a bodacious booty, Maeurn is a squirting OnlyFans model you do not want to miss. And, don’t even get us started on just how beautiful she is.

Maeurn is one of the few OnlyFans squirting models who offers PPV, so let your imagination run wild. Though, with a menu that already offers a buffet of wild content and spicy photos and videos, you’d probably have to think pretty hard to come up with something she doesn’t already offer.

Maeurn promises that if you spoil her, she’ll spoil you, so her DMs are open and she’s waiting to hear from you!

Frequently Asked Questions About Squirting OnlyFans Accounts

What does a % sign mean on a squirt OnlyFans model’s page?

A percentage sign on an OnlyFans content creator’s page should typically be treated as a badge of honor, because those numbers indicate they are doing very well and making some pretty good coin.

So it makes sense that if an OnlyFans squirter is posting such a number, she’s a very popular creator and has numbers large enough to set a record that influences the percentile. In fact, a percentage sign means those content creators are in the top 10% of the total OnlyFans creator population. For example, creators who make more than $10,000 will make the OnlyFans top 1% list.

The % ranking is private and accessible by the account holder only, so they can choose to add it to their profile or not.

How do I find the best squirters on OnlyFans?

When it comes to squirting OnlyFans models, there are so many who claim the act as a skill, it’s hard to narrow it down. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research and found the crème de la crème of Only Fans squirt stars, so you’ve come to the right place.

We created this wet and wild, best-of list by starting with their profile stats and then checking out the page of each sexy model individually so you won’t have to — though, you’ll probably want to!

Of course, we’re constantly on the lookout for the next squirting OnlyFans super stars, so make sure to check back often!

Are there risks to being a squirt OnlyFans model?

It’s assumed that the sexier and more explicit an OnlyFans squirter’s page is, the higher the risk is of them being harassed or stalked. But, that’s not necessarily true because, sadly, almost any OnlyFans content creator can catch the unwanted attention of a fan who takes things a step too far.

But OnlyFans squirters do put themselves out there in ways budding musicians or amateur cooks do not, so there can be some extra risk.

Remember, the followers subscribing to OnlyFans have to use a legitimate email address and credit card to sign up, so it’s hard for them to hide their true identity. In fact, stalking and harassment cases are very low considering the millions of fans on the site.

Can I view a best OnlyFans squirter account without subscribing?

Regardless of whether an account is free or $50 a month, fans have to sign up and create a profile using a valid email address in order to access the joy and wonder that is OnlyFans.

The monthly rate to subscribe to an OnlyFans squirter’s account can be free, as little as $5 a month or much higher depending on the model or content creator. Some models also offer deep discounts for limited times, typically 31 days.

But if it’s anonymity you’re looking for, remember, OnlyFans will show up on your banking records in one form or another.

Should a best squirt OnlyFans model let subscribers know they’re in a relationship?

If an OnlyFans squirter is advertising herself as a “hot wife” or “naughty wife,” they should absolutely play up the fact they have a significant other. In fact, a cuckolded husband can be a real selling point.

But, if an Only Fans squirt model is producing steamy videos and photos highlighting her sexy solo performances or hot lesbian collaborations, they should probably leave out the fact they’re married or in a romantic relationship.

After all, fantasy is as big a part of the OnlyFans culture as the wild content.

Best Squirters on OnlyFans in Conclusion

As we explained earlier, not every woman can squirt, but if they can it tends to drive their sexual partner(s) wild with passion. Which is why women who have the gift of squirting like to brag about it on their OnlyFans squirting page.

Once these wet and wild women become aware of this gift, their aim is always for bigger and better, whether that’s with a knowledgeable partner or on their own by using just the right toys to hit just the right places.

The best squirters on OnlyFans we discovered for 2024 are masters in the art of squirting and love showing off this particular sexual skill as much as you’re going to enjoy watching them. (Raincoat not included.)