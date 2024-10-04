Best Delta 9 Gummies: 5 THC Edibles To Get the Best Buzz

click to enlarge Discover the best delta 9 THC gummies for a tasty and effective cannabis experience.

Welcome to the wonderful world of delta 9 THC gummies, where the therapeutic benefits of hemp meet unmatched convenience. These bite-sized treats offer an easy and tasty way to consume cannabis. Infused with delta 9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound of hemp and marijuana plants—gummies are loved by many for their discreet form, portability, delightful flavors, and ease of use.

Given the surge in popularity of these products, it’s no surprise that the market is brimming with delta 9 THC gummies in a huge variety of flavors, shapes, and formulas. While it’s great to have so many options to choose from, the wide selection available can make it difficult to pinpoint which THC gummies are right for you. No worries—we’re here to help.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to the best delta 9 THC gummies available today. Keep reading to find out which products earned a spot on our list and why we think you’ll love them!

Potential Benefits of Delta 9 THC

THC works its magic by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system: a network of receptors throughout the central nervous system. These interactions produce a wide range of possible mental and physical health benefits, including:

Pain relief: Delta 9 THC has natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. As such, it can offer significant relief from acute and chronic pain.

Delta 9 THC has natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. As such, it can offer significant relief from acute and chronic pain. Mood enhancement: By binding with receptors in the endocannabinoid system, delta 9 THC can help regulate mood, making it potentially beneficial for treating depression and other mood disorders.

By binding with receptors in the endocannabinoid system, delta 9 THC can help regulate mood, making it potentially beneficial for treating depression and other mood disorders. Anxiety and stress relief: While high-potency delta 9 THC products can cause anxiety, lower doses may produce a pleasant sense of relaxation, possibly alleviating anxiety symptoms like elevated heart rate, racing thoughts, and sweaty palms.

While high-potency delta 9 THC products can cause anxiety, lower doses may produce a pleasant sense of relaxation, possibly alleviating anxiety symptoms like elevated heart rate, racing thoughts, and sweaty palms. Sleep quality: By easing pain, anxiety, and other symptoms that may otherwise interfere with getting restful sleep, delta 9 THC may be able to help improve sleep quality.

By easing pain, anxiety, and other symptoms that may otherwise interfere with getting restful sleep, delta 9 THC may be able to help improve sleep quality. Appetite stimulation: Hemp-derived delta 9 THC can be used to promote an increased appetite for individuals who are underweight due to chemotherapy, eating disorders, or illness.

Best Delta 9 THC Gummies

1. Best Overall: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

SoulCBD Soul Out of Office - Best overall delta 9 THC gummies for a balanced buzz.

Get that out-of-office headspace any time of day with Soul Out of Office THC gummies. These chewy treats are made with cannabinoids from organically grown hemp plants and are suitable for those following vegan or gluten-free diets. Ideal for seasoned users, these delta 9 gummies pack a potent punch with a thoughtful combination of THC and CBD.

This product comes in four flavors and potencies, making it easy to find your perfect fit. It’s made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC, making it legal on a federal level. Most people who reviewed these gummies say they’re great for stress management, sleep support, and pain relief.

Pros:

Made with organic hemp

Vegan and gluten-free

Multiple potency options

Cons:

Quad formula may be too strong for new users

Specs:

Size: 30 delta 9 gummies per container

Strength: Single: 1.5 mg THC and 15 mg CBD per gummy Double: 3 mg THC and 30 mg CBD per gummy Triple: 6 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy Quad: 10 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Single: Raspberry Double: Blue Raspberry Triple: Watermelon Quad: Blood Orange



Learn more about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

2. Best Value: Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies

Koi Delta Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies - Best value option for an affordable THC experience.

If you’re looking for delta 9 gummies that are affordable without skimping on quality, look no further than Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies. Formulated with a balanced blend of D9 and CBD, these bite-sized treats offer excellent value for money. Not only are they competitively priced from the get-go, but buyers can enjoy a hefty discount when they sign up for recurring deliveries. Oh, and did we mention that shipping over a minimum cost is free AND Koi offers a rewards program for discounts on future orders?

These delta 9 THC/CBD gummies harness the full benefits of cannabis for an enhanced experience you won’t soon forget. They’re infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, making them federally legal. Plus, they’re third-party tested and produced according to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), so you can be confident in their quality and safety.

Pros:

Made with USA-grown hemp

Five fun flavors

Multiple cannabinoids for an entourage effect

Cons:

Contains artificial coloring

Specs:

Size: 10, 20, or 60 delta 9 gummies per container

Strength: 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Blue-Razz, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, Lime

Learn more about Koi Delta 9 THC Gummies

Summit Summit Delta-9 - Cleanest ingredient list, ensuring pure and safe THC gummies.

Ingredient quality is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing delta 9 gummies, and Summit Delta-9 THC Hemp-Derived Gummies are made with the cleanest ingredients we’ve come across. The industrial-grade, hemp-derived delta 9 THC is the obvious star of this formula, but even the secondary ingredients are of the highest quality. With the exception of hemp, every ingredient included in these gummies is organic and all-natural.

Since they’re made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC, you can rest assured that these gummies are Farm Bill-compliant. They’re thoughtfully packaged in a resealable bag to preserve freshness and potency. Promising a full spectrum of possible benefits, these tasty treats have you covered whether you’re looking for sleep support, a mood boost, pain reduction, or just good vibes in general.

Pros:

Farm Bill-compliant

Fast-acting, long-lasting effects

Clean, mostly organic ingredients

Cons:

One serving is half a gummy

Specs:

Size: 20 delta 9 gummies per bag

Strength: 15 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted (Peach, Strawberry, and Apple)

Learn more about Summit Delta-9 THC Hemp-Derived Gummies





Cheef Botanicals Cheef Botanicals - Most potent delta 9 THC gummies with live resin extract for strong effects.

If you’re on the hunt for gummies that will knock your socks off, you’ll love Cheef Botanicals D9-THC Live Resin Gummies. Each gummy is packed with a whopping dose of 15 milligrams of hemp-derived delta 9 THC live resin to send you soaring. This product’s full spectrum of potential benefits runs the gamut from relaxation and sleep support to energizing euphoria.

Formulated with quality and safety in mind, these gummies are made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. Buyers love the assorted fruit flavors and the long-lasting effects of this product, saying it puts them in a good mood and helps them feel relaxed. Some take one at night for nighttime sleep support while others take half a gummy during the day to enhance their focus.

Pros:

Third-party tested for safety and quality

Offers a full spectrum of possible benefits

All-natural, non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Shipping restrictions in some states

Specs:

Size: 30 delta 9 gummies per container

Strength: 15 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted Fruit

Learn more about Cheef Botanicals D9-THC Live Resin Gummies





5. Best for Sleep Support: Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies

Joy Organics Joy Organics - Best delta 9 THC gummies for improving sleep quality and relaxation.

When it comes to helping users get a restful night’s sleep, Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies are a tough act to follow. The balanced 1:1 combination of hemp-derived delta 9 THC and CBD work synergistically to calm and clear the mind, helping you drift off into a deep, uninterrupted slumber. These gummies don’t contain gluten and are made with plant-based ingredients to accommodate various dietary preferences and restrictions.

Since they’re made with hemp-derived delta 9, these gummies are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and legal on a federal level. Many reviewers love the berry and citrus flavor notes and say these gummies help them unwind and relax at the end of the day.

Pros:

Hemp-derived THC and CBD for enhanced effects

No artificial cannabinoids or ingredients

Covered by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

May be too strong for new users

Specs:

Size: 25 delta 9 gummies per container

Strength: 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Blackberry Lime

Learn more about Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies today!

How We Picked the Best Delta 9 Gummies

There were a lot of products to consider when we set out to create a list of the best THC gummies. To help us sort the good eggs from the bad ones, so to speak, we relied heavily on these criteria:

Brand Reputation

We sought out reliable cannabis brands with demonstrated track records of producing high-quality, hemp-derived delta 9 THC gummies. All of the vendors mentioned above have their products carefully tested by third-party labs and are transparent with the results. Many of our chosen retailers further demonstrate their trustworthiness by offering satisfaction guarantees.

Ingredient Quality

We prioritized delta 9 gummies made with premium ingredients and natural flavors. We avoided products containing fillers, additives, artificial dyes, and synthetic cannabinoids. We also checked third-party lab reports to ensure each one of our picks is free from pesticides, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

Legal Status

No one wants a legal headache, which is why we made sure that every product on our list is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. That said, all of our picks are made with THC found in hemp that doesn’t exceed a concentration of 0.3% delta 9 THC based on dry weight.

Customer Reviews

Customer feedback gave us excellent insight into the performance and efficacy of various delta 9 gummies. We prioritized products that received plenty of favorable reviews, with few or no reported side effects.

How To Find the Best Delta 9 Gummies for You

Everyone’s needs are different. That said, there are several factors to consider when determining which delta 9 gummies are right for you. Keep these key points in mind as you’re shopping to help you narrow down your options and find delta 9 THC gummies that align with your wellness goals.

Desired Benefits

Think about what you hope to gain by taking delta 9 gummies. Are you looking for pain relief, nighttime sleep support, or an intoxicating effect to take your next party or gathering to the next level? Read customer reviews and product descriptions, and choose delta 9 THC gummies that promise the benefits you’re seeking.

Formula

Some gummies contain only delta 9, whereas other gummies include additional cannabinoids, such as broad- or full-spectrum CBD. Formulas containing multiple cannabinoids offer an entourage effect, in which the different compounds work together and amplify each other’s properties. However, if you prefer a more basic THC experience, then you may want to stick to formulas that don’t include other cannabinoids.

Ingredients

Look for gummies made with natural ingredients like hemp-derived delta 9, corn syrup, and citric acid. Steer clear of delta 9 gummies containing artificial ingredients, fillers, additives, or contaminants, as these typically indicate a low-quality product. It’s also important to avoid any ingredients that may cause allergic reactions or that conflict with your dietary preferences. For instance, if you’re allergic to coconut, avoid products made with coconut-derived MCT oil; if you follow a vegan diet, make sure your chosen gummies don’t contain gelatin or other animal-derived ingredients.

Flavor

THC gummies come in a huge variety of flavors, ranging from sweet and fruity picks to ones with herbal taste notes. Flavor choice is a matter of personal preference, however, choosing a flavor that appeals to you can make for a more enjoyable experience overall.

Other Types of Delta 9 THC Products

While delta 9 gummies offer unmatched convenience, they’re not the only way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived delta 9. Here are some other THC products you may be interested in:

Oils and Tinctures

Delta 9 oils and tinctures offer an easy, fast way to get THC pumping through your system. These liquid concentrates produce effects within 20 minutes when taken sublingually.

Capsules

Delta 9 capsules are discreet, convenient, and easy to swallow, making them ideal for traveling and on-the-go use. Since the THC must pass through the digestive system, it can take up to two hours to feel the effects of capsules.

Flower

The most natural form of cannabis, THC flower produces effects within minutes when smoked or vaped, making it a great choice for quick relief from sudden pain or anxiety symptoms.

Vapes

Loaded with delta 9 carts containing THC vape juice, these cannabis products come in many flavors and offer a more discreet alternative to smoking. The effects are typically felt within a few minutes of vaping.

Topicals

Hemp-derived THC topicals are applied directly to the skin and are a great choice for localized pain relief. These creams, lotions, and balms absorb into the skin to help alleviate inflammation and discomfort, usually producing results within 30 minutes of use.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC

Hemp-derived delta 9 THC offers a wealth of potential benefits, but there are also some possible negative effects to watch out for. The following are some of the side effects that may result from recreational or medical cannabis use:

Slowed reaction times

Poor coordination

Altered perception of time

Elevated heart rate

Red eyes

Dry mouth

Anxiety

Hallucinations (with too-high doses)

Drug interactions

FAQ

What’s the difference between hemp and marijuana?

Many people use the terms ‘hemp’ and ‘marijuana’ interchangeably, but there are differences between the two—particularly in terms of delta 9 THC content and legal status.

A cannabis plant with a delta 9 THC concentration that exceeds 0.3% on a dry-weight basis is considered marijuana. Marijuana is a Schedule I substance according to the Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal on a federal level.

A cannabis plant with a delta 9 THC concentration below 0.3% based on dry weight is considered hemp. According to federal law, hemp-derived delta 9 THC is federally legal.

Is delta 9 THC legal?

The passage of the Farm Bill of 2018 created a loophole for the production and sale of THC. It established a legal difference between hemp and marijuana, allowing farmers to cultivate hemp without the strict regulations of the Controlled Substances Act.

As a result, hemp-derived products—including delta 9 THC gummies—that don’t exceed 0.3% THC based on dry weight are federally legal. However, it’s important to check your state and local laws, as they may vary.

How many THC gummies should I take?

THC and other cannabinoids affect people differently. Exactly how much THC you should take depends on product potency and individual factors like metabolism, tolerance, and body weight.

If you’re new to cannabis, it’s best not to go straight for high-potency delta 9 THC gummies. We recommend starting with a light dose of a low-potency product. Begin with the lower end of the manufacturer’s recommended dosage and see how your body reacts. If the results aren’t as robust as you’d like, then gradually increase your dosage until you achieve the desired effect.

Remember to wait a couple of hours before increasing your dose, as it can take a while to feel the effects of delta 9 THC gummies since they have to pass through the digestive system.

Will delta 9 THC gummies cause a positive drug test?

Yes, delta 9 THC gummies and other THC gummies will more than likely show up on a drug test. If you’re concerned about failing a drug screen, you may want to try CBD gummies instead. CBD produces many of the same effects as THC—like pain relief, inflammation reduction, and mood enhancement—without mind-altering effects or drug screen detectability. (However, be sure to stick to isolate or broad-spectrum CBD products, as full-spectrum CBD contains traces of THC, which may pop up on a drug test.)

What’s the difference between delta 8 THC and delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 is the most well-known form of THC, however, it’s not the only form. One of the most popular types of THC that has been popping up in various hemp products is delta 8 THC.

Both of these are psychoactive cannabinoids that occur naturally in cannabis plants, but a small difference in their molecular structures causes them to interact differently with cannabinoid receptors.

Delta 8 THC is like the nicer younger sibling of delta 9 THC. It produces similar effects but is much milder than D9. As such, delta 8 THC is a great choice for new hemp users who want the benefits of D9 without overwhelming psychoactive effects.

Conclusion

That concludes our exploration of THC gummies. Given their discreet form, pre-measured doses, and wide flavor variety, it’s little wonder why these delightful little treats are making big waves in the hemp community. All of the gummies featured above are made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC, making them legal on a federal level, and have been rigorously lab-tested to confirm their quality, safety, purity, and potency. We hope you find your perfect match among our top choices.

