Cannabis-infused beverages have been gaining popularity over the last few years, particularly among those embracing a Cali sober lifestyle. Carefully crafted to deliver a pleasant buzz without the next-day hangover often associated with drinking booze, these products offer a convenient and discreet way to consume THC.
The THC in cannabis drinks absorbs quickly into the body’s soft tissues, resulting in a faster onset of effects than you get from drinking cocktails or other alcoholic beverages. Plus, these products come in tons of flavors and formulas to suit all preferences. Whether you’re spending a quiet night at home or heading out with friends, there’s a THC drink for every occasion.
In this review, we’ll explore the top cannabis-infused drinks on the market to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Keep scrolling to see which products made our list and why we think you’ll love them.
Summary of the Best THC Drinks
- Best Overall: Delta Cannabis Water Blueberry Acai
- Best for Mixing: MXXN Jalisco Agave
- Best-Tasting: Five Infuzed THC Seltzer
- Best for Socializing: BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower
- Most Versatile: TRĒ House Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry
Potential Benefits of THC Drinks
Cannabis drinks offer a healthier alternative to smoking weed and drinking alcohol, but that’s not their only advantage. Check out some of the other potential benefits of THC-infused beverages.
- Pain relief: With natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, THC can help alleviate acute and chronic pain resulting from injuries and illnesses.
- Sleep support: By calming the mind and alleviating physical discomfort, THC can improve sleep quality, helping users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
- Anxiety reduction: The soothing effects of THC can mitigate physical and mental symptoms of anxiety like intrusive thoughts, fast heart rate, and restlessness.
- Appetite stimulation: Some cannabinoids, including THC, can rev up the appetite, making them beneficial for individuals who are underweight due to medical treatments, eating disorders, or health conditions.
Best THC Drinks
1. Best Overall: Delta Cannabis Water Blueberry Acai
This beverage is sugar- and calorie-free, making it ideal for health-conscious consumers. The inclusion of CBD enhances the effects, which include deep relaxation and euphoria. Whether you need help falling asleep or just want to relax at the end of a long day, this pick has you covered.
Pros:
- High-quality, all-natural ingredients
- Zero calories and sugar-free
- Certificate of Analysis available on website
Cons:
- May be too potent for new users
Specs:
- Size: 12 ounces per can; 6 or 24 cans per pack
- Strength: 20 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per can
- Flavor(s): OG Kush Blueberry Acai
2. Best for Mixing: MXXN Jalisco Agave
This product is super versatile and you can add as much or as little as you like for a customized experience. Check out the awesome mocktail recipes on the company website or unleash your creativity by concocting your own unique mixes.
Pros:
- Alcohol-free and low-sugar
- Recipes available on website
- Perfect for customized drinks
Cons:
- Contains preservatives
Specs:
- Size: 25.4 ounces per bottle
- Strength: 100 mg THC per bottle; 6 mg THC per 1.5-ounce serving
- Flavor(s): Agave
3. Best-Tasting: Five Infuzed THC Seltzer
Available in three fruity flavors, Five Infuzed THC Seltzer is the perfect beverage for newbies and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Each can is crafted with a balanced ratio of THC and CBD for enhanced effects, and thanks to its absorbable formula, you won’t have to wait long to feel the buzz.
One or two cans of this modestly dosed THC beverage is perfect for microdosers, and experienced users can always stack them for stronger effects. Plus, at 40 calories per serving, you can indulge without the guilt.
Pros:
- Three delicious flavors
- All-natural ingredients
- Light and crisp
Cons:
- Contains 8 grams of added sugars
Specs:
- Size: 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, or 24 cans per pack
- Strength: 2 mg THC and 2 mg CBD per can
- Flavor(s): Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Guava Passionfruit
4. Best for Socializing: BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower
With its bright, colorful packaging and balanced doses of THC and CBD, BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower has a classy edge to it. An ideal stand-in for alcohol at social gatherings, this cannabis drink beautifully blends cannabis compounds and functional mushrooms for a unique, full-body buzz.
This vegan-friendly drink is federally legal, and its low dose of hemp-derived THC means you can enjoy multiple cans throughout the night without overpowering effects. Plus, it comes in multiple quantities, so you can grab a 6-pack for a quiet night in or a 48-pack for your next party.
Pros:
- Bright, eye-catching packaging
- Unique, sophisticated flavor
- Nootropic ingredients
Cons:
- Contains 15 grams of added sugars
Specs:
- Size: 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, 18, 24, or 48 cans per pack
- Strength: 5 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per can
- Flavor(s): Lemon Elderflower
5. Most Versatile: TRĒ House Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry
Transform your favorite beverage into a tantalizing tonic with TRĒ House Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry. Each bottle is packed with 1,000 milligrams of a blend of hemp-derived THC for robust, synergistic effects. Promising results in 20 minutes or less, this syrup can be sipped as is or blended with ice and your favorite fruit juices for customized enjoyment.
The mixed berry flavor notes will delight the taste buds and elevate any cannabis drink experience. Plus, this product is backed by a 60-day guarantee and has been third-party tested for purity and potency so you can buy with confidence.
Pros:
- High-potency formula
- USA-made and vegan-friendly
- Covered by a 60-day guarantee
Cons:
- Shipping restrictions in some states
Specs:
- Size: 4 ounces per bottle
- Strength: 1,000 mg D8 and D9 THC per bottle
- Flavor(s): Bussin’ Berry
How We Picked the Best THC Beverages
These are the main factors we considered when choosing drinkable cannabis products to feature in this article:
Ingredient Quality
We selected drinks made with natural, premium ingredients. Options containing fillers or artificial ingredients were quickly eliminated from our contender pool.
Brand Reputation
We chose brands with excellent reputations in the cannabis industry. All of the vendors mentioned above use top-notch ingredients and have their products third-party tested to confirm purity, potency, and safety.
Customer Feedback
We paid close attention to what previous buyers had to say about these beverages. Only products with consistently positive reviews and few or no reported side effects were featured here.
How To Find the Best THC Beverage for You
As you’re combing the market for the best THC drinks for your needs, keep the following considerations in mind:
Desired Benefits
Knowing why you’re buying cannabis beverages will help guide you to a product that meets your needs. For instance, if you’re seeking uplifting effects or a euphoric high, sativa formulas are your best bet. If you want something to help you kick back and relax or fall asleep at the end of the day, indica strains and THC/CBD blends are the way to go.
Formula
Some THC drinks only contain THC, whereas others include additional hemp cannabinoids. For a basic THC experience, choose products with THC as their only cannabinoid. However, experienced users and those seeking enhanced benefits may prefer drinks containing multiple cannabinoids for an entourage effect.
Suitable Ingredients
Beyond making sure your chosen THC drink is made with high-quality ingredients, ensure it doesn’t contain ingredients that might conflict with any allergies, sensitivities, dietary restrictions, or preferences you may have. For example, if you follow a plant-based diet, make sure your beverage is vegan-friendly.
Palatability
Half the fun of drinking these beverages is the taste. Look for exciting flavors that appeal to you. From classics like piña colada to unique blends like blackberry lavender, there are options to suit all palates.
Types of THC Strains
Different cannabis strains produce a range of different effects. Here’s a brief overview of the main strain types and their associated properties.
Indica
Indicas have calming, sedative properties. They’re popular for those seeking sleep support, pain relief, and nighttime relaxation.
Sativa
Sativas produce uplifting, energizing, and euphoric effects. A great alternative to caffeine, these strains are ideal for daytime use or a creative burst of energy.
Hybrid
Hybrids are created by crossing indicas and sativas in different combinations and proportions. They offer a balance between relaxing and uplifting effects.
Other Types of THC Products
Not a fan of cannabis drinks? No worries—there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the perks of THC, including:
Edibles
A tasty, discreet way to consume THC, edibles include gummies, chocolate bars, baked treats, and other consumable goodies infused with cannabis.
Oils
These liquid hemp extract concentrates can be taken orally or sublingually for faster effects.
Topicals
Topicals include creams, balms, ointments, and lotions infused with THC. They’re applied directly to the skin for targeted relief from pain and inflammation.
Potential Side Effects of THC
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), THC may cause the following side effects:
- Impaired memory
- Poor coordination
- Increased heart rate
- Nausea and vomiting
- Delusions, paranoia, and hallucinations (with high doses)
- Interactions with certain over-the-counter or prescription drugs
FAQ
Are THC drinks legal?
As per the 2018 Farm Bill, cannabis drinks containing hemp-derived THC that doesn’t exceed a concentration of 0.3% are federally legal. However, state laws may conflict with federal regualtions, so check your area for the legality of these treats.
How much THC should I drink?
Choose your own adventure. A microdose is 2 mg of THC or less per serving. Moderate doses hover around 5 mg, and high doses clock in at 10+ mg of THC. If you're new to cannabis, start with the lower end of the dosing spectrum.
Are THC drinks safe?
Federally legal THC drinks that are tested by third-party labs are generally safe for most people when used responsibly. Consult your doctor if you have health conditions or are concerned about possible drug interactions.
Conclusion
That concludes our review of the top THC beverages. Every one of the products mentioned above is made with premium, natural ingredients and has been carefully tested for safety and purity. Whether you’re looking for a substitute for alcohol or you just want to try something new, you can’t go wrong with our picks.