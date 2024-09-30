click to enlarge Discover the best THC drinks for a smooth, hangover-free cannabis experience.

Cannabis-infused beverages have been gaining popularity over the last few years, particularly among those embracing a Cali sober lifestyle. Carefully crafted to deliver a pleasant buzz without the next-day hangover often associated with drinking booze, these products offer a convenient and discreet way to consume THC.

The THC in cannabis drinks absorbs quickly into the body’s soft tissues, resulting in a faster onset of effects than you get from drinking cocktails or other alcoholic beverages. Plus, these products come in tons of flavors and formulas to suit all preferences. Whether you’re spending a quiet night at home or heading out with friends, there’s a THC drink for every occasion.

In this review, we’ll explore the top cannabis-infused drinks on the market to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Keep scrolling to see which products made our list and why we think you’ll love them.

Summary of the Best THC Drinks

Potential Benefits of THC Drinks

Cannabis drinks offer a healthier alternative to smoking weed and drinking alcohol, but that’s not their only advantage. Check out some of the other potential benefits of THC-infused beverages.

Pain relief: With natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, THC can help alleviate acute and chronic pain resulting from injuries and illnesses.

Sleep support: By calming the mind and alleviating physical discomfort, THC can improve sleep quality, helping users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Anxiety reduction: The soothing effects of THC can mitigate physical and mental symptoms of anxiety like intrusive thoughts, fast heart rate, and restlessness.

The soothing effects of THC can mitigate physical and mental symptoms of anxiety like intrusive thoughts, fast heart rate, and restlessness. Appetite stimulation: Some cannabinoids, including THC, can rev up the appetite, making them beneficial for individuals who are underweight due to medical treatments, eating disorders, or health conditions.

Best THC Drinks

1. Best Overall: Delta Cannabis Water Blueberry Acai

Delta Cannabis Water - Best overall THC drink for a refreshing buzz.

Potent? Check. Great taste? Check. Natural ingredients? Check. It’s no wonder why Delta Cannabis Water Blueberry Acai snagged the top spot on our list. With a whopping dose of 20 milligrams of THC in each can, this high-potency drink is ideal for seasoned users seeking robust effects.

This beverage is sugar- and calorie-free, making it ideal for health-conscious consumers. The inclusion of CBD enhances the effects, which include deep relaxation and euphoria. Whether you need help falling asleep or just want to relax at the end of a long day, this pick has you covered.

Pros:

High-quality, all-natural ingredients

Zero calories and sugar-free

Certificate of Analysis available on website

Cons:

May be too potent for new users

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6 or 24 cans per pack

Strength: 20 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per can

Flavor(s): OG Kush Blueberry Acai

Learn more about Delta Cannabis Water Blueberry Acai today!





2. Best for Mixing: MXXN Jalisco Agave

MXXN Jalisco Agave - Perfect THC drink for mixing and crafting cocktails.

Looking to create your own THC-infused beverages? MXXN Jalisco Agave can turn ordinary fruit juices and sodas into exciting cocktails, packed with the awesomeness of hemp. The mouthwatering vanilla and oak flavor notes are reminiscent of tequila, and this mix-in is alcohol-free so no worries about being hungover the next day.

This product is super versatile and you can add as much or as little as you like for a customized experience. Check out the awesome mocktail recipes on the company website or unleash your creativity by concocting your own unique mixes.

Pros:

Alcohol-free and low-sugar

Recipes available on website

Perfect for customized drinks

Cons:

Contains preservatives

Specs:

Size: 25.4 ounces per bottle

Strength: 100 mg THC per bottle; 6 mg THC per 1.5-ounce serving

Flavor(s): Agave

Learn more about MXXN Jalisco Agave today!





Available in three fruity flavors, Five Infuzed THC Seltzer is the perfect beverage for newbies and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Each can is crafted with a balanced ratio of THC and CBD for enhanced effects, and thanks to its absorbable formula, you won’t have to wait long to feel the buzz.

One or two cans of this modestly dosed THC beverage is perfect for microdosers, and experienced users can always stack them for stronger effects. Plus, at 40 calories per serving, you can indulge without the guilt.

Pros:

Three delicious flavors

All-natural ingredients

Light and crisp

Cons:

Contains 8 grams of added sugars

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, or 24 cans per pack

Strength: 2 mg THC and 2 mg CBD per can

Flavor(s): Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Guava Passionfruit

Learn more about Five Infuzed THC Seltzer today!





With its bright, colorful packaging and balanced doses of THC and CBD, BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower has a classy edge to it. An ideal stand-in for alcohol at social gatherings, this cannabis drink beautifully blends cannabis compounds and functional mushrooms for a unique, full-body buzz.

This vegan-friendly drink is federally legal, and its low dose of hemp-derived THC means you can enjoy multiple cans throughout the night without overpowering effects. Plus, it comes in multiple quantities, so you can grab a 6-pack for a quiet night in or a 48-pack for your next party.

Pros:

Bright, eye-catching packaging

Unique, sophisticated flavor

Nootropic ingredients

Cons:

Contains 15 grams of added sugars

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, 18, 24, or 48 cans per pack

Strength: 5 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per can

Flavor(s): Lemon Elderflower

Learn more about BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower today!





Transform your favorite beverage into a tantalizing tonic with TRĒ House Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry. Each bottle is packed with 1,000 milligrams of a blend of hemp-derived THC for robust, synergistic effects. Promising results in 20 minutes or less, this syrup can be sipped as is or blended with ice and your favorite fruit juices for customized enjoyment.

The mixed berry flavor notes will delight the taste buds and elevate any cannabis drink experience. Plus, this product is backed by a 60-day guarantee and has been third-party tested for purity and potency so you can buy with confidence.

Pros:

High-potency formula

USA-made and vegan-friendly

Covered by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Shipping restrictions in some states

Specs:

Size: 4 ounces per bottle

Strength: 1,000 mg D8 and D9 THC per bottle

Flavor(s): Bussin’ Berry

Learn more about TRĒ House Delta 9 Syrup Bussin’ Berry today!





How We Picked the Best THC Beverages

These are the main factors we considered when choosing drinkable cannabis products to feature in this article:

Ingredient Quality

We selected drinks made with natural, premium ingredients. Options containing fillers or artificial ingredients were quickly eliminated from our contender pool.

Brand Reputation

We chose brands with excellent reputations in the cannabis industry. All of the vendors mentioned above use top-notch ingredients and have their products third-party tested to confirm purity, potency, and safety.

Customer Feedback

We paid close attention to what previous buyers had to say about these beverages. Only products with consistently positive reviews and few or no reported side effects were featured here.

How To Find the Best THC Beverage for You

As you’re combing the market for the best THC drinks for your needs, keep the following considerations in mind:

Desired Benefits

Knowing why you’re buying cannabis beverages will help guide you to a product that meets your needs. For instance, if you’re seeking uplifting effects or a euphoric high, sativa formulas are your best bet. If you want something to help you kick back and relax or fall asleep at the end of the day, indica strains and THC/CBD blends are the way to go.

Formula

Some THC drinks only contain THC, whereas others include additional hemp cannabinoids. For a basic THC experience, choose products with THC as their only cannabinoid. However, experienced users and those seeking enhanced benefits may prefer drinks containing multiple cannabinoids for an entourage effect.

Suitable Ingredients

Beyond making sure your chosen THC drink is made with high-quality ingredients, ensure it doesn’t contain ingredients that might conflict with any allergies, sensitivities, dietary restrictions, or preferences you may have. For example, if you follow a plant-based diet, make sure your beverage is vegan-friendly.

Palatability

Half the fun of drinking these beverages is the taste. Look for exciting flavors that appeal to you. From classics like piña colada to unique blends like blackberry lavender, there are options to suit all palates.

Types of THC Strains

Different cannabis strains produce a range of different effects. Here’s a brief overview of the main strain types and their associated properties.

Indica

Indicas have calming, sedative properties. They’re popular for those seeking sleep support, pain relief, and nighttime relaxation.

Sativa

Sativas produce uplifting, energizing, and euphoric effects. A great alternative to caffeine, these strains are ideal for daytime use or a creative burst of energy.

Hybrid

Hybrids are created by crossing indicas and sativas in different combinations and proportions. They offer a balance between relaxing and uplifting effects.

Other Types of THC Products

Not a fan of cannabis drinks? No worries—there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the perks of THC, including:

Edibles

A tasty, discreet way to consume THC, edibles include gummies, chocolate bars, baked treats, and other consumable goodies infused with cannabis.

Oils

These liquid hemp extract concentrates can be taken orally or sublingually for faster effects.

Topicals

Topicals include creams, balms, ointments, and lotions infused with THC. They’re applied directly to the skin for targeted relief from pain and inflammation.

Potential Side Effects of THC

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), THC may cause the following side effects:

Impaired memory

Poor coordination

Increased heart rate

Nausea and vomiting

Delusions, paranoia, and hallucinations (with high doses)

Interactions with certain over-the-counter or prescription drugs

FAQ

Are THC drinks legal?

As per the 2018 Farm Bill, cannabis drinks containing hemp-derived THC that doesn’t exceed a concentration of 0.3% are federally legal. However, state laws may conflict with federal regualtions, so check your area for the legality of these treats.

How much THC should I drink?

Choose your own adventure. A microdose is 2 mg of THC or less per serving. Moderate doses hover around 5 mg, and high doses clock in at 10+ mg of THC. If you're new to cannabis, start with the lower end of the dosing spectrum.

Are THC drinks safe?

Federally legal THC drinks that are tested by third-party labs are generally safe for most people when used responsibly. Consult your doctor if you have health conditions or are concerned about possible drug interactions.

Conclusion

That concludes our review of the top THC beverages. Every one of the products mentioned above is made with premium, natural ingredients and has been carefully tested for safety and purity. Whether you’re looking for a substitute for alcohol or you just want to try something new, you can’t go wrong with our picks.

