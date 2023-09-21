2 St. Louis County Chick-fil-A Stores Close for Renovations

A company spokesperson confirmed that the store in Brentwood (8590 Eager Road, Brentwood) closed on September 5, and the one in Sunset Hills (10706 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills) closed earlier this week, on September 16.
In a statement, the spokesperson explained that the eateries "are closed for minor renovations to expand the drive-thru service areas and to improve the customer and Team Member experience. Both renovations are expected to be completed soon and you can find updates on reopening on the Chick-fil-A Brentwood Facebook page and Chick-fil-A Sunset Hills Facebook page."
Anyone who's watched the long lines snaking in around either shop will surely be relieved to know that "drive-thru service areas" are on the agenda, though the spokesperson declined to share any additional information about what's being done or when reopening is anticipated.
But for progressives who hate the chain's Christian values and anti-gay spending, hey! This might be a chance to break the habit that you're embarrassed to admit to your lefty friends. There are plenty of chicken restaurants in St. Louis you can dine at without betraying your core values; "eat mor" there and you won't even have to hide the sandwich wrappers!
For the rest of you, keep an eye on those Facebook pages for reopening details.
