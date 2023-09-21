Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

2 St. Louis County Chick-fil-A Stores Close for Renovations

You'll have to 'eat mor' homophobic chicken elsewhere

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 11:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge What the cluck? - Mike Mozart / Flickr
Mike Mozart / Flickr
What the cluck?
Liberals in St. Louis County will have to find a new guilty pleasure: The two Chick-fil-A stores in the central corridor are closed for renovations.

A company spokesperson confirmed that the store in Brentwood (8590 Eager Road, Brentwood) closed on September 5, and the one in Sunset Hills (10706 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills) closed earlier this week, on September 16.

In a statement, the spokesperson explained that the eateries "are closed for minor renovations to expand the drive-thru service areas and to improve the customer and Team Member experience. Both renovations are expected to be completed soon and you can find updates on reopening on the Chick-fil-A Brentwood Facebook page and Chick-fil-A Sunset Hills Facebook page."

Anyone who's watched the long lines snaking in around either shop will surely be relieved to know that "drive-thru service areas" are on the agenda, though the spokesperson declined to share any additional information about what's being done or when reopening is anticipated.

But for progressives who hate the chain's Christian values and anti-gay spending, hey! This might be a chance to break the habit that you're embarrassed to admit to your lefty friends. There are plenty of chicken restaurants in St. Louis you can dine at without betraying your core values; "eat mor" there and you won't even have to hide the sandwich wrappers!

For the rest of you, keep an eye on those Facebook pages for reopening details.

Related
A render of Chuck's Hot Chicken

Chuck's Hot Chicken Eyes Former Courtesy Diner Location: This would be the locally owned Nashville-style chicken restaurant's fifth location


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Lager Aims to Celebrate the Beer Style That Built St. Louis

By Tony Rehagen

Microbar Little Lager will bring a German- and Czech-inspired beer bar to Princeton Heights in October.

King & I Set to Reopen This Week in Richmond Heights

By Jessica Rogen

The King & I opens at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.

Fields Foods Closes Final 2 Stores

By Monica Obradovic

The Fields Foods in Lafayette Square was the chain's flagship location.

Chuck's Hot Chicken Eyes Former Courtesy Diner Location

By Jessica Rogen

A render of Chuck's Hot Chicken

Also in Food & Drink

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

My Marie Serves Up a Soul-Stirring Taste of Port-au-Prince

By Cheryl Baehr

My Marie Restaurant features the Haitian cuisine of its owner’s homeland.

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us