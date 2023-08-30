Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

4 Hands Brewing Company Opens Chesterfield Location

Located in the District, the new space will boast a large tasting room and food from Hi-Pointe Drive-In

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 2:57 pm

The Chesterfield 4 Hands location opens Thursday, August 31.
Courtesy of 4 Hands Brewing Co.
The Chesterfield 4 Hands location opens Thursday, August 31.
Local microbrewer 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding. Today, the brewery announced that it would open 4 Hands at The District (17081 North Outer 40 Road, Suite 17073, Chesterfield) tomorrow.

The new location will feature a 10,000-square-foot tasting room with 25 drafts on tap, 1220 Spirits and Withered Oak whiskeys. The new space will also have an arcade area, private events space with patio and a kitchen in partnership Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

 “We’ve been hard at work for several months planning and executing our vision for westward expansion, and I’m excited to open not only because the Staenberg Group is creating a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly experience in Chesterfield, but also because I grew up in the area and it feels amazing for our brewery to be a part of the community in my childhood neighborhood," said Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands founder and president, in a statement.
The new spot will feature a large tasting room.
Heidi Drexler
The new spot will feature a large tasting room.
The new spot will be open 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and is planning on events, live music and more in addition to its regular hours.

This is the first non-St. Louis city expansion for the brewery. It's been in its current downtown space for 11 years and plans to remain there.

4 Hands is St. Louis' second largest brewery by production volume, after Anheuser-Busch, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
