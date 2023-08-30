4 Hands Brewing Company Opens Chesterfield Location

The new location will feature a 10,000-square-foot tasting room with 25 drafts on tap, 1220 Spirits and Withered Oak whiskeys. The new space will also have an arcade area, private events space with patio and a kitchen in partnership Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
“We’ve been hard at work for several months planning and executing our vision for westward expansion, and I’m excited to open not only because the Staenberg Group is creating a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly experience in Chesterfield, but also because I grew up in the area and it feels amazing for our brewery to be a part of the community in my childhood neighborhood," said Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands founder and president, in a statement.
This is the first non-St. Louis city expansion for the brewery. It's been in its current downtown space for 11 years and plans to remain there.
4 Hands is St. Louis' second largest brewery by production volume, after Anheuser-Busch, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed