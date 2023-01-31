4 Hands Brewing Opening New Location in Chesterfield

click to enlarge Courtesy 4 Hands Brewing Co. 4 Hands Brewing Co. will open a second location at The District in Chesterfield, MO in summer 2023.

The District in Chesterfield is quickly becoming one of the St. Louis area’s newest hot spots. People who live out in Chesterfield used to whine about having to come to the city for their entertainment, but now people in the city are whining about having to go all the way to Chesterfield for fun. Ah, how the tables have turned.The newest organization to get in on the party is 4 Hands Brewing Company, which will be opening a second brewery in The District this summer.The District already had a big live music venue (The Factory), event spaces, an art gallery and a Topgolf, but it will soon have the full 4 Hands experience, which includes a 10,000 square foot tasting room that will serve over 25 draft beers and hard seltzers.4 Hands founder Kevin Lemp says he’s “excited to expand westward not only because The Staenberg Group is creating a one-of-a-kind, family friendly experience in Chesterfield, but also because I grew up in the area, and it feels good to open a location back in my childhood neighborhood. While we remain hyper passionate and committed to the City of St. Louis, this opportunity fits perfectly with our growth strategy.”So this summer when you head out to The District to catch some up-and-coming band at the Factory, don’t go stand in line like some kind of chump. Head to the new 4 Hands and waste some time with a beer or three.