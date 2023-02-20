5 Top Fish Fries in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Flickr / 5chw4r7z A plate from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church fish fry.

Once upon a time, eating fish on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent was meant to be an act of sacrifice for St. Louis Catholics. That the church fish fry ritual has turned into a highly anticipated season fueled by margaritas, beer and so much of God's cod you'd grow gills if you hit them all might be organized religion's biggest irony, but sacrilege has never tasted so delicious. Here are our picks for the ones you can't miss this year.

St. Ferdinand Parish

So delicious it cannot be contained to just Lent, St. Ferdinand Parish's (1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant; 314-837-3165) Friday fish fries embody all that is pure about the tradition. Cod or catfish, the main events, are fried or baked, and shrimp and Cajun-dusted fish pieces are also available. A couple of side choices (such as the German-style spaghetti) and a plastic cup of draft beer — enjoyed under the gymnasium scoreboard — make this decades-old event the standard of the form.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church

Known as "Fishfest," the Lenten fish fries at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church (1910 Serbian Drive, 314-776-3262) are for that refined fish-fry-goer who enjoys dining with actual china and flatware. The plate's heft is a plus, for it's difficult to pile it high with spicy catfish, fish tacos, baked cod with Creole sauce and peel-and-eat shrimp. With beer included and a fully stocked bar, this fry is the dark horse favorite of the area's scene.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

Ask anyone in town to name their favorite St. Louis area fish fry, and nearly everyone will give the same reply: the Original Mexican Fish Fry at St. Cecilia Catholic Church (5418 Louisiana Avenue, 314-351-1318). This is for good reason. The beloved fry flips on its head the notion of Lenten deprivation thanks to its stunning chile rellenos, bean tostadas, margaritas and music that makes the long lines infinitely more tolerable for this gold standard.

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (2618 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood; 314-961-8400) actually calls its fried-fish platter "The God's Cod." That sort of whimsy hints at the fun feel of this outstanding Brentwood seafood extravaganza that offers one of the most varied fish fry menus around (that salmon with dill sauce). Bonus points for the drive-thru.

First Unitarian Church of St. Louis

Granted, there is no fish at the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis (5007 Waterman Boulevard, 314-361-0595) Unfish Fry, but this Lenten tradition is filled with Mediterranean-inflected delights such as falafel, dolmades and hummus that make it an essential visit during fry season.