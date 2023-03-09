5 Top Gyros in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Many say that Mideast Market's gyro is the best in town. - Cheryl Baehr
Cheryl Baehr
Many say that Mideast Market's gyro is the best in town.

While any restaurant can get a wholesale cone of beef and lamb, prop it on a rotisserie and shave it into pita, a truly extraordinary gyro ticks a few special boxes. Meat is plump, with caramelized edges and a juicy interior. Pita is warmed on a flattop and tzatziki is so thick and creamy you could eat it with a fork. These restaurants show true mastery of the form.

Olympia Kebob House & Taverna (1543 McCausland Avenue, 314-781-1299)

A fierce contender for top honors, this quintessential Greek spot is the embodiment of gyro perfection thanks to its thick, juicy meat that caramelizes around the edges, some of which break off into little beef-lamb crispies — wrapped in the town's thickest tzatziki, it becomes one of the most satisfying food bites you'll have.

Mideast Market (14375 Manchester Road, Ballwin; 636-230-7018)

Tucked away inside a west county international grocery store, this food counter is a vibrant hidden gem that serves a hot bar of South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It's an embarrassment of culinary riches, but the classic gyro — overstuffed with hunks of meat and dressed to order — is, for good reason, the biggest draw.

The Greek Kitchen (343 South Kirkwood Road, Suite 101, Kirkwood; 314-394-0996)

Co-owner Lisa Nicholas cut her teeth in the industry by helping run Olympia Kebob House & Taverna where, for decades under the tutelage of the restaurant's formidable matriarch, she perfected her gyro game. Now, in her own space, her version of the dish shows that the student has become equal to the master.

Vinnie's Italian Beef & Gyros (3208 Ivanhoe Avenue, 314-644-7007)

Another veteran of the famed Olympia, owner Matthew "Vinnie" Mulholland serves up some of the best Italian beef outside the Windy City alongside a truly excellent gyro, characterized by plump meat and outrageously garlicky tzatziki.

Soco's Gyros (5530 South Lindbergh Boulevard, 314-843-7600)

A south county institution for more than a decade, this unassuming spot has an entire section of the menu dedicated to different gyro varieties, but its perfect rendition of the classic style — filled with juicy meat, crispy lettuce, white onions and fresh tomatoes — is why its regulars are so vocal.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

New Society, a Cocktail Lounge, to Open on South Grand

By Jessica Rogen

From left: Michael Fricker and Meredith Barry

5 Top Fish Fries in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

A plate from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church fish fry.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Up Late's carne asada tacos

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

Review: Vicini Pastaria Is an Italian Fantasy in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include schiacciata bread service, spaghetti all’Amatriciana, desserts, pici cacio e pepe and insalata di finocchi e arance.

Review: Taiwanese Restaurant Kitchen 95 Is a Hidden Gem in Overland

By Cheryl Baehr

Kitchen 95's steamed wontons are served with hot chili sauce.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us