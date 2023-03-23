5 Top Oysters in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 6:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Oysters on ice.
Flickr / Jen
Good oysters in St. Louis aren't a myth.

Granted, there is no better oyster-eating background track than the sound of crashing waves. Though the lapping waters of the Mississippi can't quite cut it, there is still hope when you get a hankering for chilled bivalves on the halfshell. Even this far inland, these establishments come through to the point where you can almost feel the sand on your toes.

Wright's Tavern

There's nothing the magicians at Wright's Tavern (7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 314-390-1466) can't do, so it's no surprise that they nail the oyster experience. Though the selection regularly changes, you are always guaranteed a shockingly fresh oyster, served with classic mignonette sauce and Old Bay dusted crackers that transport you to the Cape.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509) may be known for cocktail master Tim Wiggins' fantastic libations, but its oysters should be a close second. In keeping with the restaurant's Pacific Rim vibe, these pearlescent beauties are amped up with either kimchi water and pickled daikon or pineapple tepache.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

St. Louis' essential spot for fresh seafood, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab (1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858) boasts an impressive raw bar stocked with a variety of fresh oysters and traditional accoutrements that are even more delicious when paired with one of the bar's adult slushies.

Olive + Oak

Olive + Oak (216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370) almost always has a selection of oysters from both coasts, which allows you to compare and contrast the nuanced differences between the regions. Bonus points: They come roasted, fried or Rockefeller style in addition to served on the half shell.

Herbie's

Freshly shucked from the raw bar, the oysters at Herbie's (8100 Maryland Avenue, Clayton; 314-769-9595) are wonderful enough on their own, but are made even more magnificent when amped up with the restaurant's mouthwatering black-pepper mignonette.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Headless Bat Promises the Heavy Metal Pizza of St. Louis' Dreams

By Jessica Rogen

London Tea Room building.

Sushi-Centric Sado Plans March 28 Opening on the Hill

By Sarah Fenske

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.

Schlafly Stout and Oyster Fest Returns This Weekend

By Monica Obradovic

Schlafly will fly in in over 80,000 oysters overnight from both coasts and offer nine new stouts at the event.

Also in Food & Drink

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us