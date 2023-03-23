5 Top Oysters in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Granted, there is no better oyster-eating background track than the sound of crashing waves. Though the lapping waters of the Mississippi can't quite cut it, there is still hope when you get a hankering for chilled bivalves on the halfshell. Even this far inland, these establishments come through to the point where you can almost feel the sand on your toes.

Wright's Tavern

There's nothing the magicians at Wright's Tavern (7624 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 314-390-1466) can't do, so it's no surprise that they nail the oyster experience. Though the selection regularly changes, you are always guaranteed a shockingly fresh oyster, served with classic mignonette sauce and Old Bay dusted crackers that transport you to the Cape.

Yellowbelly

Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard, 314-499-1509) may be known for cocktail master Tim Wiggins' fantastic libations, but its oysters should be a close second. In keeping with the restaurant's Pacific Rim vibe, these pearlescent beauties are amped up with either kimchi water and pickled daikon or pineapple tepache.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

St. Louis' essential spot for fresh seafood, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab (1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858) boasts an impressive raw bar stocked with a variety of fresh oysters and traditional accoutrements that are even more delicious when paired with one of the bar's adult slushies.

Olive + Oak

Olive + Oak (216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370) almost always has a selection of oysters from both coasts, which allows you to compare and contrast the nuanced differences between the regions. Bonus points: They come roasted, fried or Rockefeller style in addition to served on the half shell.

Herbie's

Freshly shucked from the raw bar, the oysters at Herbie's (8100 Maryland Avenue, Clayton; 314-769-9595) are wonderful enough on their own, but are made even more magnificent when amped up with the restaurant's mouthwatering black-pepper mignonette.