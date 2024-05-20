  1. Food & Drink
9 Mile Garden Is Getting a Permanent Drive-Thru Coffee Truck

9 Mile Garden Cafe will open its drive-tru and walk-up window at the end of the month

By
May 20, 2024 at 10:32 am
9 Mile Garden Cafe will be open beginning at 6 a.m.
9 Mile Garden Cafe will be open beginning at 6 a.m. Courtesy Brian Hardesty
9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton) is getting a new addition that's a bit unusual for a food truck destination: a permanent fixture. Today, the food truck garden announced it would be opening 9 Mile Garden Cafe, a drive-thru and walk-up coffee truck that will be parked on the grounds in perpetuity.

The cafe, which will open at the end of this month, will offer a standard coffee menu, as well as specialty drinks such as a Whipped Mazagran, Carmel Cafe Da Olla and more. Its beans are being roasted by Belleville's Longstory Coffee.

﻿﻿“We’re excited to open this cafe for our community. We’ve always strived to partner with other local businesses and feature those partners in all of our operations. This cafe will deliver that same approach featuring our coffee roasting partners out of Belleville, Illinois,” said 9 Mile Garden co-creator Brian Hardesty in a statement.

The cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week. 9 Mile Garden says it should be in place by the end of May. See 9milegarden.com for more details.

Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Chuck's Hot Chicken Is Taking Over St. Louis, and Maybe the World

By Alexa Beattie

Chuck's 2x2 combo offers two tenders and two whole wings of chicken as blazingly hot as you could possibly want.

No Ordinary Rabbit to Open in Former Nixta Space This Summer

By Alexa Beattie

Nixta, now No Ordinary Rabbit

Stella Blues Plots Its Comeback After Fire, Carried by Its Community

By Jessica Rogen

Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5.

