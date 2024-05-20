9 Mile Garden Is Getting a Permanent Drive-Thru Coffee Truck

The cafe, which will open at the end of this month, will offer a standard coffee menu, as well as specialty drinks such as a Whipped Mazagran, Carmel Cafe Da Olla and more. Its beans are being roasted by Belleville's Longstory Coffee.
“We’re excited to open this cafe for our community. We’ve always strived to partner with other local businesses and feature those partners in all of our operations. This cafe will deliver that same approach featuring our coffee roasting partners out of Belleville, Illinois,” said 9 Mile Garden co-creator Brian Hardesty in a statement.
The cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week. 9 Mile Garden says it should be in place by the end of May. See 9milegarden.com for more details.
Email the author at [email protected]
