A Guide to National Ice Cream Day in St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Clementine's watermelon ice cream.

If there’s one thing Ronald Reagan did right — and we really mean one — it was to commemorate ice cream on National Ice Cream Day every third Sunday in July. Established in 1984, its legacy continues to this day, where Americans continue to lead the world in ice cream consumption (about 20 pounds a year each, according to the U.S. Census Bureau ).

What better time of year to celebrate this frozen delight than smack in the middle of a St. Louis summer. Below, we share with you some of the best ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in St. Louis, coming up on July 16.

Clementine’s (Multiple locations, including 4715 Macklind Avenue)

Clementine’s is going all out bougie for National Ice Cream Day. Beginning at noon, the first person in line at each location will receive a free National Ice Cream Day poster signed by the artist who designed it. Then the first 50 customers will receive a free Clementine’s T-shirt. Arrive early to be among the first to taste the micro-creamery’s newest flavor, vegan clementine sorbet and returning sunkissed watermelon ice cream.



Serendipity (4400 Manchester Avenue)

Celebrate Serendipity’s 20th Anniversary — which, perhaps a bit serendipitous, happens to coincide with National Ice Cream Day. Starting at noon, Serendipity will host a balloon twister, give away enamel pins and koozies and serve its new collection of alcohol-infused milkshakes. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., savor a cool treat while enjoying live music.



The Fountain on Locust (3037 Locust Street)

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Fountain will debut two new mugs as part of its ice cream celebration.

If you’re serious about celebrating the day, there’s no better place to do it than the Fountain on Locust. This year, it is embracing the spirit of the day by debuting a new ice cream martini, two T-shirts, five new postcard designs, two new mugs and three new Fountain collectable items. Bring your sweet tooth — and your wallet!

Ices Plain & Fancy (2256 South 39th Street)

Ices Plain & Fancy will get a little fancier this Sunday with a two-in-one celebration of National Ice Cream Day – and its nine-year anniversary. If its usual nitro flash freezing ice cream wasn’t entertaining enough, throw in some live music, face painting and a bubble machine, and you’ve got yourself the perfect party. Did we mention a selection of special flavors, too? I scream, we scream, we will all scream for ice cream at Ices from noon to 4 p.m.

Fritz’s Frozen Custard (815 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park; and 1055 St. Catherine Street, Florissant)

Sundays, malts, milkshakes, oh my! Fritz’s Frozen Custard is the perfect place to beat the heat with the Fritz family secret recipe — but if we had to guess, it’s sugar, milk and cream. As a bonus sweet treat for all RFT readers, Fritz’s is offering a free single scoop if you mention this article at the register.



click to enlarge Courtesy photo Eckert's Farm's peach sundae.

Eckert’s Farm (951 South Green Mountain Road, Belleville, Illinois)

One of our favorite pick-it-yourself farms is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with fruit — on top of ice cream. Purchase a small peach sundae, and the farm will throw in another one free at Eckert’s Mr. E’s Cider Donut & Custard Shop. The special runs from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

