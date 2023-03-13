A 'Proper' 4/20 Includes THC-Infused Mac and Cheese and Steve's Hot Dogs

Proper Cannabis and Steve's Hot Dogs will host an all-day, cannabis-themed celebration this April 20

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm

Steve's Hot Dogs hits the small screen on Wednesday. - COLBY AT MATCHBOX
COLBY AT MATCHBOX
Steve's Hot Dogs hits the small screen on Wednesday.

With recreational marijuana now legal for adult use in Missouri, 4/20 celebrations promise to take the annual stoner holiday to new heights this year.

Proper Cannabis and Steve's Hot Dogs (3145 South Grand Boulevard) have already set the bar high. The dispensary chain and hot dog shop will host an all-day, cannabis-themed celebration full of infused munchies and cocktails on Thursday, April 20.

Among the day's specials is the "Proper Dog," a smoked all-beef dog topped with tater tots, pretzel bites, cheese curds, French fries, cheese sauce, ranch, jalapeños and Funyuns. 

Steve's will also serve its signature waffle dog — but dyed green and wrapped in "rolling paper" to resemble a joint.

Other munchies include Delta 9 THC-infused mac and cheese, "stoner bowls," CBD seltzers from Mighty Kind and Delta 8 and Delta 9 cocktails.

At 4:20 p.m., psychedelic rock band Tree One Four will play in Ritz Park and a stand-up comedy show will follow at 8 p.m. Festivities end at 10 p.m.

Can't make it? You can also satisfy your dog cravings at Proper Cannabis locations throughout the city, where Steve's hot dogs will be sold until supplies run out.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
