A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes

click to enlarge Mabel Suen In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

I did a Jell-O shot at Tim's Chrome Bar (4736 Gravois Avenue, 314-742-7881 ). Actually two: one fruit-punch-flavored and the other grape. I can't put my finger on the exact point at which this seemed like a good decision, but it was likely somewhere between the spicy strawberry margarita, the sixth episode of Bob Ross' The Joy of Painting playing on the bar's TV and the discovery of a working vintage bingo machine that I decided to forget I was a grown-ass woman and surrender to the free-spirited energy of this south city gem.

Tim's Chrome Bar has a way of doing this to a person. Though it's only been open since the end of February, the Bevo-area bar has already developed a loyal following among industry folks, south St. Louis denizens, artists and musicians for its come-as-you-are quirky vibe that feels more like a vintage Elk's Lodge community center than a simple place to grab a drink. On the night of my Jell-O shot incident, there was a guy randomly plucking a standup bass in the parking lot, a handful of folks playing spades at a corner table and an open-mic rendition of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'" filling the air. How south city ever existed without such an establishment is downright unfathomable.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen Pat and Carol Schuchard are the owners of Tim’s Chrome Bar.

In some ways, it hasn't. Owned and operated by Tim Pappas since 1977, the bar was the quintessential south city dive, recognizable thanks to the vintage neon sign that emblazoned its facade. Pat and Carol Schuchard became familiar with the bar after taking over and spearheading a historic renovation of the Bevo Mill in 2016; when Pappas was ready to sell the place in 2022, they jumped at the chance to take it over and put their stamp on a prominent building just across the street from the neighborhood's iconic windmill. Originally, their plan was to simply polish up the space and open, business as usual. However, once they got inside, they saw that the interior needed a complete gut rehab, forcing them to spend a year repairing equipment, remediating years of cigarette smoke and doing long-deferred general maintenance.

Once the place got cleaned up, the Schuchards enlisted the help of Pat's daughter, Anne, to give the bar its distinctive late-1970s/early-1980s aesthetic. Anne, who had spent several years as a designer in Los Angeles, used a black, white and orange-red wallpaper for one corner of the bar's main room as a jumping off point for the retro vibe, then added in painted wood paneling, funky artwork, cartoonish daisy accents on the ceiling and furniture the mustard yellow, avocado green and burnt orange colors of 1970s appliances. Nostalgic touches, like serving trays from Ozark Airlines, stereo receivers and leopard-print wallpaper accents complete the look.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen General manager Chelsea Pfister mixes a drink behind the bar.

Three weeks before opening, the Schuchards hired industry veteran Chelsea Pfister to run the operation and handed over creative control of both the bar and food menus. Drink-wise, Pfister leaned into the nostalgic feel of the place with whimsically named cocktails like Turn the Beet Around, an earthy twist on a Paloma that pairs sorrel and beet-infused tequila with hibiscus, rose hips and orange peel. The Gimme Gimme Gimlet is another riff on a classic drink; here, strawberry and basil add round and herbaceous notes to the cocktail's traditional bright citrus flavor. The Marsha Marsha Margarita, offered on draft, makes you wonder why you'd ever want another version. Jammy strawberry, brightened by lime, makes the initial impression, but jalapeño spice soon creeps up on you, coating your mouth in a pleasant, tingly heat that balances out the intense fruit. It's the cocktail you'll want to drink all summer.

Though Pfister was tasked with designing the bar's food menu, she never envisioned that role involving anything more than sketching out some ideas to get the place open, and planned on handing over creative culinary control to a kitchen manager once things got up and running. However, when that fell through, she stepped into the kitchen role in addition to her front-of-house duties, jokingly referring to herself as Chef Chels, a tongue-in-cheek moniker because of her lack of professional cooking experience.

Even so, Pfister has a keen understanding not only of how to translate the bar's vintage vibe into its food offerings; she also knows her limits and has designed a menu that is fun and nostalgic while being easy enough to execute. Deviled eggs are emblematic of this dual approach. The taste of 1980s family reunions, Pfister's eggs are classics — creamy, the perfect ratio of mustard to mayo and garnished with a single bread-and-butter gherkin slice. Those bread-and-butter pickles also make an appearance on her Sloppy Joe sliders, which taste so much like lunchtime at my Catholic grade school cafeteria, I almost walked up to the kitchen window to ask for a side of white bread with government butter after finishing my plate.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen The interior design is definitely retro.

Hummus is equally excellent. Pfister's version is luxuriously smooth with a prominent tahini taste — a welcome note for those of us who can't get enough of the deeply earthy sesame flavor. Half-moon-shaped house fried pita chips and sliced red-and-yellow bell peppers are served alongside the appetizer. Brussels sprouts are another relatively healthful bar nosh. Playfully named Do the Brussel, the sprouts are brined in pickle juice, fried, then accented with roasted garlic. Crispy on the outside and deliciously rich with garlic flavor, they are an unexpectedly perfect pairing with an icy cold lager.

Pfister is particularly proud of her crab Rangoon nachos, a dish she learned how to make years ago from a chef she worked for at an area country club. It was one of the first things she knew she had to include on her menu, and you understand why after the first bite. Delicate fried wonton chips serve as the base for a silken, real crabmeat-flecked cream cheese topping. In place of the usual ruby red sweet-and-sour sauce served with traditional crab Rangoon, Pfister drizzles the dish with a pungent sweet chili sauce, then accents it with jalapeños and everything bagel seasoning to cut through the richness. It's a deeply satisfying and surprisingly complex mix of flavors.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen There is a late-1970s/early 1980s aesthetic to the interior.

She also shows her knack for finger foods with her pizza rolls. Far from the usual out-of-the-freezer stoner staple, Pfister's housemade version features a crispy wonton wrapper stuffed with garlicky pepperoni, gooey cheese and green peppers that tastes like a rolled-up supreme pizza. As delicious as the meat ones are, her vegetarian version is the showstopper — perhaps of the entire menu. Here, the wontons envelop a decadent concoction of spinach, portobello mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheese. It's like spinach dip in pizza roll form.

Those pizza rolls exist because things didn't go as planned with the opening kitchen situation. Similarly, about three weeks after opening, a strong gust of wind ripped not only the iconic Tim's Chrome Bar sign off the building, but took most of the facade with it. Now, instead of a neon-lit Tim's Chrome Bar sign greeting its guests, bar-goers have to enter the building under and through scaffolding that takes up the entire block. Of course, it's been decorated with the same daisy aesthetic as inside the restaurant, as well as well wishes from the community the restaurant has already fostered — perhaps not the entryway that was intended, but one that feels so fitting.

Tim's Chrome Bar is open Wed.-Thurs. 5-11 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5p.m.-midnight; Sun. noon-8 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday).

