A 'Wizard's Brunch' Pop-Up Is Coming to St. Louis

A three-course meal awaits at the magical pop-up

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 10:13 am


Brunch on with your fellow wizards and witches.
Courtesy Explore Hidden / Wizard's Brunch
Brunch on with your fellow wizards and witches.

Wands at the ready, St. Louis. Another one of those pop-up experiences is coming to St. Louis (you know, the ones like the rude-staff-reigning Karen’s Diner, The Neverland Bar, and so on) and this time, it’s positively magical.
“Curiouser and curiouser!”

An Alice in Wonderland-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis


The Wizard’s Brunch brings all things fantasy and magic to Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers South (4300 Hoffmeister Avenue, 314)-638-6660). Learn spells, drink some potions (hopefully none that will turn you half-cat) and sip a complimentary butterbeer. Included in the ticket price is a three-course meal (a Caesar salad, an entree and a dessert) and an experience lead by a “Wizard in Residence.”

"Witches and wizards can expect to lose themselves in a magical world filled with spells & sorcery and enjoy a magical banquet," a press release reads.

The experience isn’t related to JK Rowling or owned by Warner Brothers. It operates as an independently run business, so dust off your cloak and hop on those broomsticks. Tickets can be purchased on ExploreHidden.com, beginning at $99. The experience is only in town for two days on January 14 and January 15, 2023. It is only for those 21 and older. Time slots are available for morning, afternoon and the evening.

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

